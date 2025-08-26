Top Ether Treasury Firm BitMine Immersion Now Holds $8 Billion In ETH After Latest Purchase ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/08/26
BitMine Immersion Technologies, the public Ethereum treasury firm helmed by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, continued its buying spree, adding almost $900 million in ETH to its holdings last week amid a price surge that sent the asset to record highs.

BitMine added 190,500 ETH to its treasury, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 1,713,899 tokens, valued at approximately $7.9 billion at current ETH prices. The company remains the largest corporate holder of ETH, well ahead of peers such as SharpLink Gaming, The Ether Machine, and ETHZilla. It is the second-largest publicly traded crypto treasury, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

BitMine increased its cash and crypto holdings by $2.2 billion, up from $6.6 billion a week earlier. As of August 24, 2025, its portfolio also included 192 bitcoin and $562 million in unencumbered cash for further acquisitions.

BitMine launched its ether-denominated treasury program in late June and has accelerated purchases in recent weeks, positioning itself as a bellwether for corporate ETH accumulation. On Monday, management doubled down on the company’s long-term goal to buy up as much as 5% of Ether’s total supply.

“This is the second week that BitMine has been able to raise capital from institutional investors at this pace, as we pursue the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH,” said Lee in a statement. “At BitMine, we are leading our crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock.”

Ethereum vaulted to a fresh record high just shy of $5,000 over the weekend, before retreating to $4,567 as of publication time, down 7.3% on the day, according to CoinGecko data.

“We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee added.

Earlier this month, BitMine filed to raise as much as $20 billion more via stock sales to buy more ETH.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/top-ether-treasury-firm-bitmine-immersion-now-holds-8-billion-in-eth-after-latest-purchase/

