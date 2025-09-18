With Q4 2025, coming up the crypto market is patiently waiting for the breakout to happen with investors watching XRP and a new protocol that has real-world applicability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken off in presale and is rising above hype assets due to its safe borrowing and lending protocol that seeks to bridge the […]With Q4 2025, coming up the crypto market is patiently waiting for the breakout to happen with investors watching XRP and a new protocol that has real-world applicability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken off in presale and is rising above hype assets due to its safe borrowing and lending protocol that seeks to bridge the […]

Top Explosive Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 2025 Blowout

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 23:00
With Q4 2025, coming up the crypto market is patiently waiting for the breakout to happen with investors watching XRP and a new protocol that has real-world applicability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken off in presale and is rising above hype assets due to its safe borrowing and lending protocol that seeks to bridge the gap between conventional finance and decentralized platforms. 

This cheap altcoin that costs a mere $0.035 has been scooped up by over 16,370 investors. While XRP continues to top cross-border payments, Mutuum Finance’s growing DeFi exposure and emergence as a top-ranked altcoin buy is generating buzz.

XRP Trades At Around $2.99 Before Q4 

XRP is trading at $2.99, with intraday highs of $3.07 and intraday lows of $2.96. The token is showing resilience, proving to remain strong in breaking through general market expectation for Q4 trading and possible macro events. Resistance has been building just above $3.10, and support around the $2.80–$3.00 zone, indicating XRP would need a strong catalyst to breakout significantly. In comparison with the more established and longer-standing history of XRP, newer Mutuum Finance is being regarded by market onlookers as having greater potential this quarter.

Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum

Investors are buying MUTM tokens for $0.035 in Stage 6 of the presale. Stage 7 is shortly to arrive at a higher price. More than 16,370 investors have bought tokens and the project itself has received more than $15.9 million, a clear indicator that market demand is growing and launch hype is also growing.

Accuracy in Price Discovery

To ETH, MATIC, and AVAX token borrowings, lending, as well as liquidity insurance premiums, Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles. Redundant security is utilized for fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages. In this respect, the multi-step approach ensures that the price data will be as normalized irrespective of the intensity of the market conditions.

Market variation affects the collateral management of the protocol directly. LTV and liquidation amounts are bifurcated based on asset stability. Risk tokens or assets are allowed lower, and risk-free tokens are allowed higher amounts. Reserve multipliers are used proportionally, 10% in lesser risk and 35% in highest risk, as a buffer without withholding diversification.

In order to further provide security, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to launch an official bug bounty program that offered a $50,000 USDT bug bounty pool.

Reward is released in four degrees of severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, through which all bugs of any sort may be found and eliminated. In the introduction to external developer and researcher criticism, Mutuum goes through the strictest security measures, e.g., security and trust within its investor community.

Risk and Liquidity Guards

The protocol efficiently manages liquidity and risk to succeed in transferring illiquid positions. Risk exposures are closely capped, and levels of liquidation are set. Stablecoins and ETH act as collateral assets to enable increasing ancillary LTV levels to collateralize risk assets against safer assets. Reserve factors are proportionally deployed by asset class to maximize opportunity and risk and enable protocol reserve protection.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is proving to be among the top altcoins heading into Q4 2025, with XRP resting quietly at $2.99. With Stage 6 reaching only a flat $0.035, MUTM has surged past $15.9M and attracted 16,370+ investors, showing high confidence before its next price surge. With Chainlink oracle integration for secure price feeds, solid risk and liquidity management, and a $50K CertiK bug bounty, the project is building trust as it sets up for explosive growth. While XRP may need a spark to break resistance at $3.10, Mutuum Finance allows early investors to a ride a potential multi-X rally. Buy Stage 6 tokens now before the price goes up in Stage 7.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement