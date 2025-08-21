Top Five Altcoins To Stack Before September 2025

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/21 21:07
Movement
MOVE$0,1275+0,47%
READY
READY$0,003206-0,40%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0,000356-12,53%
Hedera
HBAR$0,23644+1,21%
Top Undervalued Altcoins Poised for Growth in 2025: Is Now the Time to Buy?

The post Top Five Altcoins To Stack Before September 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is once again turning green with excitement as Bitcoin shows signs of strength. Whenever Bitcoin makes a move, altcoins usually follow, and investors are now looking for tokens that could deliver solid returns in the coming months. Here are five interesting altcoins to consider stacking before September.

Hedera (HBAR): Fast and Enterprise-Ready

Hedera is not like most blockchains. It runs on hashgraph technology, which allows faster and cheaper transactions. Recently, Hedera launched an identity feature called ID Trust, giving people full control over their digital credentials without relying on central authorities.

In Europe, an HBAR staking ETP was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, giving hopes that a full spot ETF may follow. With strong tech and growing institutional interest, Hedera looks like a smart long-term bet.

Ondo Finance (ONDO): Bringing Real-World Assets Onchain

Ondo is leading the way in real-world asset tokenization, a sector many believe will transform crypto. It focuses on compliant tokenized finance, bridging traditional markets with blockchain. This year, Ondo acquired a broker-dealer firm and partnered with big names like SEI Network and Alchemy Pay.

The project is also working on a platform that could bring tokenized stocks to crypto markets. Considering the size of global financial markets, Ondo has massive growth potential.

  • Also Read :
  •   Exclusive: Altcoin Rally Accelerates With Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Leading 
  •   ,

Sui Network (SUI): Fast Adoption and User-Friendly

Sui has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects. Built by Mysten Labs, it’s known for its speed and efficiency. The network is making blockchain more user-friendly by replacing seed phrases with passkeys, allowing logins with Face ID or Touch ID.

With nearly 700,000 new users daily and strong institutional backing, Sui could see explosive growth if adoption continues.

Sei Network (SEI): A DeFi-Focused Chain

Sei is designed for finance and trading. It recently integrated with MetaMask, instantly opening doors to millions of users. On top of that, Sei is becoming EVM-compatible, which could attract more developers. A network upgrade also increased its speed by 30%.

This focus on performance and DeFi could make Sei a major player in the months ahead.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): The Cultural Play

Pudgy Penguins started as NFTs but is now a global brand. You can find its toys in Walmart and Target, while its social media reach continues to grow. The project has also expanded into partnerships with major companies like Lufthansa.

With an ETF proposal tied to its ecosystem, Pudgy Penguins offers a mix of fun, culture, and serious potential.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How is the crypto market doing today?

The market is turning green as Bitcoin shows strength, lifting altcoins higher.

What is the best altcoin to buy right now?

Hedera, Ondo, Sui, Sei, and Pudgy Penguins all show strong growth potential.

Which altcoins will explode in 2025?

Ondo, Sui, and Hedera are highlighted as top candidates for major growth in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0,11248-4,79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01346-2,74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,068-16,04%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0,0159-0,43%
SphereX
HERE$0,000356-12,53%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001843+0,38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0,0145-24,08%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09997+0,77%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00172-2,65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study