Top Five Altcoins To Stack Before September 2025

The crypto market is once again turning green with excitement as Bitcoin shows signs of strength. Whenever Bitcoin makes a move, altcoins usually follow, and investors are now looking for tokens that could deliver solid returns in the coming months. Here are five interesting altcoins to consider stacking before September.

Hedera (HBAR): Fast and Enterprise-Ready

Hedera is not like most blockchains. It runs on hashgraph technology, which allows faster and cheaper transactions. Recently, Hedera launched an identity feature called ID Trust, giving people full control over their digital credentials without relying on central authorities.

In Europe, an HBAR staking ETP was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, giving hopes that a full spot ETF may follow. With strong tech and growing institutional interest, Hedera looks like a smart long-term bet.

Ondo Finance (ONDO): Bringing Real-World Assets Onchain

Ondo is leading the way in real-world asset tokenization, a sector many believe will transform crypto. It focuses on compliant tokenized finance, bridging traditional markets with blockchain. This year, Ondo acquired a broker-dealer firm and partnered with big names like SEI Network and Alchemy Pay.

The project is also working on a platform that could bring tokenized stocks to crypto markets. Considering the size of global financial markets, Ondo has massive growth potential.

Sui Network (SUI): Fast Adoption and User-Friendly

Sui has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects. Built by Mysten Labs, it’s known for its speed and efficiency. The network is making blockchain more user-friendly by replacing seed phrases with passkeys, allowing logins with Face ID or Touch ID.

With nearly 700,000 new users daily and strong institutional backing, Sui could see explosive growth if adoption continues.

Sei Network (SEI): A DeFi-Focused Chain

Sei is designed for finance and trading. It recently integrated with MetaMask, instantly opening doors to millions of users. On top of that, Sei is becoming EVM-compatible, which could attract more developers. A network upgrade also increased its speed by 30%.

This focus on performance and DeFi could make Sei a major player in the months ahead.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): The Cultural Play

Pudgy Penguins started as NFTs but is now a global brand. You can find its toys in Walmart and Target, while its social media reach continues to grow. The project has also expanded into partnerships with major companies like Lufthansa.

With an ETF proposal tied to its ecosystem, Pudgy Penguins offers a mix of fun, culture, and serious potential.