Top Four Altcoins to Buy Ahead of October 2025 ETF Approvals

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/20 19:02
A shift in how institutional money flows into crypto has started in Q4 2025. Several altcoins now stand in line for possible ETF approval, with October shaping up as a key month. This could bring new demand from large funds and reshape portfolios.

Ripple (XRP) Gains ETF First-Mover Advantage

Ripple is at the center of attention after the launch of the first spot XRP ETF in the United States. The REX Osprey XRPR ETF recorded $37 million in day-one volume, with $24 million traded within the first 90 minutes. Analysts see this as a turning point that could push XRP towards $5 in the near term and higher over time.

XRP is also part of Grayscale’s new ETF alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano. Ripple’s work with DBS and Franklin Templeton on stablecoin-based lending and trading adds to the case for wider adoption.

Solana (SOL) Draws Heavy Institutional Interest

Solana is another strong candidate for ETF approval under new SEC standards. Because Solana futures already trade on Coinbase, the path for a spot ETF looks straightforward. Galaxy and other funds have recently accumulated billions of dollars’ worth of SOL, while Solana applications generated nearly $200 million in revenue in August alone.

The chain is processing more than 28 million trades a day, exceeding half of Nasdaq’s daily volume. With major asset managers already building products on Solana, it is becoming one of the most important settlement and payments networks in the market.

Cardano (ADA) Moves Into Position

Cardano’s chances of ETF approval are also increasing. Futures contracts are already listed, and Cardano is included in Grayscale’s large-cap ETF. Approval odds on prediction markets are now close to 90 percent.

Cardano adoption is growing in Europe through OpenBank, which added ADA support for more than 2 million users. On-chain, the network has passed 3 million holders, with DeFi activity beginning to build. Long-term investors continue to accumulate, showing steady conviction.

Hedera (HBAR) Builds Quiet Momentum

Hedera has also qualified for potential ETF consideration under the new SEC listing framework. Grayscale has already filed for a Hedera trust, signaling interest from institutional investors.

Outside ETFs, Hedera has gained ground through the Frontier Stablecoin project in Wyoming and enterprise tools that simplify blockchain adoption. While less visible than XRP or Solana, Hedera’s focus on compliance and enterprise adoption strengthens its long-term position.

