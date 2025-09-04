Top Investor Shares Personal Plan to Make $1,000,000 with XRP

Veteran crypto investor Austin Hilton has revealed his personal roadmap for turning his XRP holdings into a million-dollar profit. Hilton explained that his approach is straightforward, long-term, and built on discipline rather than complicated tactics. Long-Term Hold Strategy Specifically, Hilton noted that his main approach revolves around buying and holding XRP over the years. He said he has accumulated XRP steadily and plans to hold until the asset reaches at least a 30x return from current levels. That translates to an XRP price target of around $80–$90, which he believes is achievable in the future. For Hilton, patience and long-term vision are the cornerstones of his profit strategy. In his words: "I think XRP will go beyond that. And I don't really care how long it takes—whether it takes a year or two, three, four, or five. I'm going to hold." This aligns with the perspective of other XRP commentators who urge investors to secure a bag of 10,000 tokens and remain patient for the coin to enter the triple-digit range, enabling portfolios to reach million-dollar levels. In July, investor Armando Pantoja said he is willing to wait for XRP to eventually reach $1,000 per coin, even if it takes over 10 years. This price outlook would make modest holdings worth $2,850 today (1,000 XRP) grow into a million-dollar fortune. Consistently Buying XRP, Even in Red Markets The second component of Hilton’s plan is consistent accumulation. He claims to continue buying XRP weekly, regardless of market conditions. Instead of being discouraged during downturns, he views red days as opportunities to acquire more at a discount. He stressed that while others panic and sell, his focus remains on strengthening his portfolio for the long run. "So, I continue to buy even on the red days. Why? Because buying at $2.85 is still a deal relative to where it's going to be," he said. Don’t Sell on Fear Hilton also noted that it is important to stay unemotional. He said he avoids selling during market crashes or reacting to negative narratives suggesting XRP could fail. Instead, he treats dips as entry points, as he believes XRP, and crypto more broadly, are here to stay. Hilton dismissed the idea that making money with XRP requires complicated strategies. For him, success boils down to three things: holding long-term, consistently buying, and blocking out short-term noise. While XRP won’t create overnight millionaires, he believes time and disciplined investing will deliver results. Diversify, Not Just XRP In addition to holding XRP, Hilton also uses swing trading tools to expand his profits. However, he emphasized that these are secondary to his main XRP strategy, which he believes is simple but effective. Notably, Hilton also emphasized the importance of diversification in crypto. He noted that he owns stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other crypto assets in addition to XRP. He advised against putting all eggs in one basket, as this could expose one’s portfolio to risk.