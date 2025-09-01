Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: This Viral Newcomer Could Outpace Bonk (BONK) in the Race to $10B Market Cap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 03:29
Waves
WAVES$1,1469+%1,31
Bonk
BONK$0,00002273+%2,85
Capverse
CAP$0,07027+%1,84
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01268-%1,70
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002803-%0,84

Bonk (BONK) has solidified its place in the meme coin market, currently trading at $0.000026 with a market cap of approximately $1.86 billion. Yet, a new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is making waves as a viral newcomer, raising over $22.81 million in its presale.  With a low presale price of just $0.0021, fast and zero-tax transactions, LILPEPE is being highlighted as a potential top meme coin to buy in 2025, with analysts speculating it could challenge BONK’s dominance and even outpace it in the race toward a $10 billion market cap.

BONK’s Road to $10 Billion vs. Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Advantage

For BONK to reach a $10 billion market cap, it would need to climb from $0.000023 to around $0.000124, a 5.37x increase from its current price. With its massive circulating supply of 80.72 trillion tokens, such growth is possible but would require significant sustained demand.

BONK Price and Market Cap | CoinMarketCap

On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has momentum on its side. Its presale has already raised over $22.32 million, with Stage 11 selling out faster than anticipated. Stage 12 is live at $0.0021 per token, bringing in nearly $500,000 in under 48 hours, signaling strong demand from investors eager to secure their spot early.

Presale Success and $777k Giveaway Fueling the Growth

Little Pepe’s presale has been a success so far, and to celebrate its progress, the team has launched a $777,000 giveaway campaign where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens.  Over 270,000 entries have already been recorded, showing just how much attention the project is attracting. To qualify for the giveaway, investors need to contribute a minimum of $100 to the ongoing presale. 

A Meme Coin with a Roadmap Full of Personality

Unlike projects that take themselves too seriously, Little Pepe leans into humor and community culture while still maintaining professionalism in its development. Its roadmap playfully describes the project as “cooking in the cryptowomb with Mumma Pepe,” reinforcing the meme identity while keeping excitement high. At the same time, LILPEPE has taken significant steps to secure trust. It has been fully audited by CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain security firms, receiving a security score of 95.49%. This certification places it among the most secure meme tokens currently in DeFi. Momentum doesn’t stop at the presale. LILPEPE has already secured a listing on CoinMarketCap, and furthermore, the project plans to launch on two major centralized exchanges immediately after the presale concludes. Long-term ambitions include securing a spot on the world’s largest exchange, a move that could significantly boost adoption and price action.

The Case for Little Pepe as the Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025

With its community-driven growth, viral attention, strong security, and early exchange plans, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is shaping up to be much more than just another meme coin. Its unique branding, zero-tax trading model, and presale success give it an edge over BONK, positioning it as a strong contender for reaching a $10 billion market cap. If BONK requires a 4.77x price increase to hit $10 billion, LILPEPE may be able to achieve that milestone faster, given its low presale price and surging investor interest. If Little Pepe (LILPEPE) succeeds, then it could break into the top 15 cryptos by market cap, an impressive feat for a newcomer.

Conclusion

The top meme coin to buy in 2025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), offers a rare mix of humor, community engagement, and financial potential. Its presale momentum, record-breaking participation, and upcoming exchange listings suggest that LILPEPE could outperform BONK in the race to a $10 billion market cap. With strong fundamentals, viral appeal, and growing global recognition, Little Pepe could soon prove that it’s not just another meme coin, but the heir apparent to the meme coin throne.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/top-meme-coin-to-buy-in-2025-this-viral-newcomer-could-outpace-bonk-bonk-in-the-race-to-10b-market-cap

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

The post Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Steven McClurg emphasizes XRP’s recognition among Wall Street professionals. ETF approval could drastically alter market demand. The XRP ETF application remains under regulatory review. On August 31, PANews highlighted Steven McClurg’s remarks on XRP’s market position, emphasizing its recognition on Wall Street and potential surge if an ETF is approved. The pending approval of an XRP ETF could significantly influence market dynamics, affecting institutional interest and potentially raising XRP’s profile to rival Ethereum’s ETF debut. XRP Gains Recognition: Wall Street Awaits ETF Approval Steven McClurg recently led a discussion on XRP’s current and potential future role within the financial sector. He highlighted XRP’s recognition on Wall Street, attributing it to regulatory clarity and liquidity advantages. Canary Capital submitted an application for an XRP spot ETF, which has not yet received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Industry experts, including McClurg, foresee a surge in market demand should the ETF be approved. The expected demand might align with the substantial activity observed during the debut of Ethereum ETFs. This scenario presents a potential shift toward greater adoption and application of XRP within institutional frameworks. Market feedback indicates a positive outlook, sparking interest among various stakeholders. “Why [is XRP] second only to Bitcoin in recognition by Wall Street? The regulatory clarity and years of liquidity set it apart. If an ETF is approved, demand could rival the ETH ETF’s debut.” McClurg noted, emphasizing the value of regulatory clarity. The industry awaits official responses, noting previous successful ETF launches have led to liquidity spikes and enhanced visibility for involved tokens. XRP Price Trends and Potential Institutional Interest Did you know? In the past, successful Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches have led to significant trading volumes and capital inflows in related markets. A similar pattern may follow for an XRP…
U
U$0,01715+%3,93
XRP
XRP$2,8098+%0,27
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018887+%2,36
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:12
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0,00946+%0,01
Solana
SOL$204,72+%2,09
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,73+%4,65
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

The post List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects. Here are the altcoins and their current market values: POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-altcoins-most-searched-for-in-recent-hours-published/
Solana
SOL$204,72+%2,09
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,73+%4,65
Bitcoin
BTC$109.009,1+%0,36
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:35
Share

Trending News

More

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now According to Market Experts

Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto