Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: This Viral Newcomer Could Outpace Bonk (BONK) in the Race to $10B Market Cap

Bonk (BONK) has solidified its place in the meme coin market, currently trading at $0.000026 with a market cap of approximately $1.86 billion. Yet, a new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is making waves as a viral newcomer, raising over $22.81 million in its presale. With a low presale price of just $0.0021, fast and zero-tax transactions, LILPEPE is being highlighted as a potential top meme coin to buy in 2025, with analysts speculating it could challenge BONK’s dominance and even outpace it in the race toward a $10 billion market cap.

BONK’s Road to $10 Billion vs. Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Advantage

For BONK to reach a $10 billion market cap, it would need to climb from $0.000023 to around $0.000124, a 5.37x increase from its current price. With its massive circulating supply of 80.72 trillion tokens, such growth is possible but would require significant sustained demand.

BONK Price and Market Cap | CoinMarketCap

On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has momentum on its side. Its presale has already raised over $22.32 million, with Stage 11 selling out faster than anticipated. Stage 12 is live at $0.0021 per token, bringing in nearly $500,000 in under 48 hours, signaling strong demand from investors eager to secure their spot early.

Presale Success and $777k Giveaway Fueling the Growth

Little Pepe’s presale has been a success so far, and to celebrate its progress, the team has launched a $777,000 giveaway campaign where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Over 270,000 entries have already been recorded, showing just how much attention the project is attracting. To qualify for the giveaway, investors need to contribute a minimum of $100 to the ongoing presale.

A Meme Coin with a Roadmap Full of Personality

Unlike projects that take themselves too seriously, Little Pepe leans into humor and community culture while still maintaining professionalism in its development. Its roadmap playfully describes the project as “cooking in the cryptowomb with Mumma Pepe,” reinforcing the meme identity while keeping excitement high. At the same time, LILPEPE has taken significant steps to secure trust. It has been fully audited by CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain security firms, receiving a security score of 95.49%. This certification places it among the most secure meme tokens currently in DeFi. Momentum doesn’t stop at the presale. LILPEPE has already secured a listing on CoinMarketCap, and furthermore, the project plans to launch on two major centralized exchanges immediately after the presale concludes. Long-term ambitions include securing a spot on the world’s largest exchange, a move that could significantly boost adoption and price action.

The Case for Little Pepe as the Top Meme Coin to Buy in 2025

With its community-driven growth, viral attention, strong security, and early exchange plans, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is shaping up to be much more than just another meme coin. Its unique branding, zero-tax trading model, and presale success give it an edge over BONK, positioning it as a strong contender for reaching a $10 billion market cap. If BONK requires a 4.77x price increase to hit $10 billion, LILPEPE may be able to achieve that milestone faster, given its low presale price and surging investor interest. If Little Pepe (LILPEPE) succeeds, then it could break into the top 15 cryptos by market cap, an impressive feat for a newcomer.

Conclusion

The top meme coin to buy in 2025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), offers a rare mix of humor, community engagement, and financial potential. Its presale momentum, record-breaking participation, and upcoming exchange listings suggest that LILPEPE could outperform BONK in the race to a $10 billion market cap. With strong fundamentals, viral appeal, and growing global recognition, Little Pepe could soon prove that it’s not just another meme coin, but the heir apparent to the meme coin throne.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.