Top Meme Coins DOGE and PEPE Lose Steam As Presale Sensation $LBRETT Reaches New Frenzy

The crypto hype that once drove explosive rallies for top meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe is starting to run out of steam. Trading volumes are on the decline, communities are losing momentum, and technical charts are flashing red. But while these speculative tokens stall, a new contender in the sector is rising to prominence.

Layer Brett is stealing market share from Dogecoin and PEPE after its debut made ripples. Will $LBRETT grow above top meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe?

Whales abandon Pepe amid bearish patterns

The daily chart indicates that Pepe has remained under pressure after rejecting the $0.0000125 supply zone. Not only has the Pepe price fallen below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, but it has also formed a clear bearish pattern.

Pepe’s downtrend is further exacerbated by on-chain metrics. Whales have paused buying Pepe, with their current holdings at 8.34 trillion in August. Coinglass data shows that the futures Open Interest has tumbled from $992 million in July to $577 million in mid-August, signaling low demand.

Now, analysts are looking at the all-important $0.00001 support level. If Pepe breaks below this level, it could retrace toward the key support at $0.00000826.

Dogecoin open interest declines: Are investors cashing out?

Like PEPE, the Dogecoin price is inching closer to a critical support, and breaking below this level could trigger massive selloffs. Amid this bearish outlook, Dogecoin’s futures Open Interest declined by 8.24% in a single day.

Data from Coinglass shows that the total number of active futures contracts holding Dogecoin dropped to 15.16 billion DOGE. This is a massive decrease that brings DOGE to its bare levels since the beginning of the month.

Technical market trends also support this bearish picture as the negative MACD histogram indicates seller dominance. If more liquidations follow, Dogecoin could fall as low as $0.14 in the coming days.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The top meme coin holders are buying into

Layer Brett is the crypto newcomer that is quickly making waves in the meme coin space. Backed by a dedicated presale and rising community engagement, the token has increased to $0.0047 during its current presale phase.

Over $1 million has already been raised from a $22.325 million target. Watching this number climb daily has become an event for its growing holder base. And as the market gears up for its next bull run, whales are entering the mix to take positions in the Layer Brett presale.

The reason behind the frenzy for Layer Brett

This rapid sell-through tells a different story: the Layer Brett presale is moving with purpose in a market that can often feel like it’s chasing shadows. The project is built on Ethereum and powers a developing Layer 2 network.

Unlike the regular hype projects, Layer Brett aims to offer low transaction fees, high-speed processing, and full EVM compatibility. The project is designed for staking, NFT integrations, and gamified participation.

Early buyers can now stake their tokens for APYs exceeding 2,620%, with some reports noting rates as high as 55,000% for the first participants.

Conclusion

The comparison is clear: Dogecoin and Pepe may have thrived on hype in the past, but the data shows they’re now running on fumes. Layer Brett, by contrast, is bringing utility to the next phase of meme evolution.

It isn’t chasing hype cycles; it’s building a system where revenue, scarcity, and rewards are coded into the foundation. With its thriving Layer 2 technology already live, LBRETT is shaping up as the project that takes crypto from speculation to sustainability.

That’s why analysts say it’s the smarter bet for 2025.

