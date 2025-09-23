Innovative features and large fundraising are drawing investors to Top presale picks of 2025, Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI. These projects portray unique capabilities in AI-supported trading, multi-asset applications, and forecasting technology.   Seize the Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution Lyno AI is the first to launch neural network-based cross-chain arbitrage across more than 15 blockchains. Lyno […] The post Top Presale Picks for 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI Compete appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Innovative features and large fundraising are drawing investors to Top presale picks of 2025, Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI. These projects portray unique capabilities in AI-supported trading, multi-asset applications, and forecasting technology.   Seize the Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution Lyno AI is the first to launch neural network-based cross-chain arbitrage across more than 15 blockchains. Lyno […] The post Top Presale Picks for 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI Compete appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Top Presale Picks for 2025: Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI Compete

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 13:33
Innovative features and large fundraising are drawing investors to Top presale picks of 2025, Lyno AI, BlockchainFX, and Ozak AI. These projects portray unique capabilities in AI-supported trading, multi-asset applications, and forecasting technology.  

Seize the Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution

Lyno AI is the first to launch neural network-based cross-chain arbitrage across more than 15 blockchains. Lyno shows high demand in the market at 0.05 per token during the Early Bird presale phase, having sold 661,198 tokens and raised 33,059. Scarcity created by governance by token holders of $LYNO and a 30% fee burn will enhance the value of tokens. Investors do not just obtain the trading authority, but they become part of a community that determines the future of the protocol.

Why BlockchainFX and Ozak AI Lag Behind.

BlockchainFX is one of the best multi-asset decentralized applications, and it has already raised 7.1 million dollars. However its more limited focus is insufficient to compete with Lyno AI in terms of speedy, chain-wide, AI-based trading. The predictive analytics tool developed by Ozak AI (with a raise of $1.36 million) is a more focused tool, but one that has not achieved the same level of arbitrage as Lyno. The fact that Lyno has had its smart contracts audited by Cyberscope demonstrates that the latter is more secure and gives sufficient confidence to invest long-term.

Act Now Before Prices Surge

Early Bird price of Lyno AI is 0.05 that becomes 0.055 in the following step. The possible upside is obvious with a final target of 0.10. Individuals who make purchases totaling over 100 dollars receive an added bonus of an opportunity to win a piece of a 100K token giveaway that is being split between ten investors. This is a real value addition to having tokens. Time does not wait, and investors must act now and grab Lyno AI tokens before the market booms and the price skyrockets again.

Lyno AI empowers retail investors with AI-based, cross-chain arbitrage, defeating institutional quality systems. Layered security and audited by Cyberscope, Lyno is an opportunity to presale based on innovation and transparency. Get in on this revolutionary project before it passes the Early Bird pricing.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
