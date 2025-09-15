Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 11: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after scoring a three-point shot during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Target Center on September 11, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Napheesa Collier and the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx dominated Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs, cruising to a 101–72 victory over the league’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries started strong, outpacing Minnesota 28–21 in the first quarter. However, the Lynx quickly regained control, fueled by league MVP candidate Collier, who shot 63% from the field and finished with 20 points and six rebounds to secure the commanding win.

Game 2 represents a critical opportunity for the Valkyries, as the first round of the WNBA Playoffs is a best-of-three series. The challenge is significant, with Minnesota holding a perfect 5–0 record against the Valkyries this season. The Valkyries will host the Lynx at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST, with the game airing live on ESPN.

The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2025 regular season with a league-best 30–10 record, entering the WNBA Playoffs as clear championship contenders. Their drive is fueled by last year’s Finals run, where they pushed the New York Liberty to a decisive Game 5 before falling 67–62 in overtime.

Minnesota’s Edge In The 2025 WNBA Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Minnesota Lynx players celebrate their teams win against the Golden State Valkyries after game one of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the WNBA Playoffs, few teams can match Minnesota’s experience. The Lynx’s active roster has combined for 212 postseason appearances, the third-most in league history, behind only the New York Liberty (252) and Las Vegas Aces (249). Leading the team is head coach Cheryl Reeve, the league’s only four-time Coach of the Year (2011, 2016, 2020, 2024), who has guided Minnesota for 15 seasons, from 2010 through 2025.

Alongside Collier, the Lynx feature a loaded roster, highlighted by guards Kayla McBride, who made 103 three-pointers (second-most in the league), and Courtney Williams, who led the team with 6.2 assists per game, also ranking second in the league during the 2025 regular season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx dribbles up court against Kate Martin #20 of the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter in game one of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images) Getty Images

With Collier leading the charge on the court and Reeve’s championship pedigree on the sidelines, the Lynx have positioned themselves as the team to beat in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Game 2 promises to be a much tougher challenge, as the Valkyries host on their home court in San Jose. The Valkyries have enjoyed tremendous fan support all season, setting the standard for expansion teams by selling out all 22 home games at the Chase Center and breaking WNBA records for both total attendance (397,408) and average attendance (18,064).

For the Golden State Valkyries, the season has already been historic, but their chance to extend their inaugural postseason run now hinges on Game 2. A win would keep their playoff hopes alive, while a loss would end their season. Even with a victory, Minnesota would retain home-court advantage in a potential Game 3.

If the Lynx prevail, they would advance in the WNBA Playoffs to the second round, a best-of-five series against the winner of the matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.