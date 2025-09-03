Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 18:20
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001241+1.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035+4.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000552+1.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000977+2.62%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002589+3.51%
pepe-dollar

The post Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Top Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders — many of whom rode the 2021 rally to unimaginable wealth — are beginning to diversify. According to reports from crypto tracking forums, SHIB whales are allocating portions of their profits into the Pepe Dollar (PEPD) presale, positioning for what they believe could be the next meme-coin breakout. Their motivation is simple: SHIB has matured, but new projects like PEPD carry the explosive upside that whales crave.

Pepe Dollar (PEPD): A New Meme-Economy Challenger

This is where Pepe Dollar (PEPD) comes in. PEPD isn’t just another meme token — it’s building an entire meme-economy on Ethereum Layer-2. Its presale mechanics reward early adopters with a low buy-in price ($0.006495) and a fixed launch multiple ($0.03695), ensuring an immediate upside for presale investors. Beyond pricing, its ecosystem introduces staking, QR-code crypto payments, and Pepedollar.fun — a meme-minting hub where users can launch their own tokens backed by PEPD liquidity. This blend of culture and infrastructure has caught the attention of SHIB whales eager to back the “next big thing.”

buy-pepe-dollar

Why SHIB Whales Are Looking Beyond SHIB

The SHIB ecosystem has evolved with Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and a proposed metaverse. Yet whales recognize its growth ceiling. With billions already in circulation and whale holdings declining month after month, Shiba Inu is unlikely to repeat its early parabolic days. Analysts project 2x–5x gains at best, a strong return but far from the 100x multiples that attracted whales in the first place. To reignite their fortune-making strategies, they’re now rotating into low-cap projects.

More Profitable Than Shiba Inu and Pepe?

For whales, it’s all about risk-reward. Shiba Inu (SHIB) still carries prestige but limited upside. Pepe Coin (PEPE), though strong culturally, already boasts a multibillion-dollar market cap. In contrast, PEPD is in its infancy — a presale gem with a path to 50x or 100x if adoption surges post-launch. That’s why many believe Pepe Dollar could deliver more profits in the next two years than SHIB or PEPE can at their current valuations.

The Whale Strategy in Numbers

Reports suggest large holders are allocating anywhere from $250,000 to $2 million into the presale, treating it as a calculated asymmetric bet. The strategy is to preserve core SHIB positions for community and liquidity purposes while betting heavily on PEPD for high-risk, high-reward growth. If Pepe Dollar (PEPD) delivers even a fraction of SHIB’s early returns, these allocations could translate into hundreds of millions in profits.

Conclusion

The crypto world remembers Shiba Inu (SHIB) for its historic run. But whales don’t live in the past. Today, they’re backing Pepe Dollar (PEPD) as the next evolution — a meme-economy with real functionality and massive upside potential. As capital shifts from SHIB and PEPE into PEPD, the presale is proving itself to be the best crypto presale of 2025. For whales and retail alike, the message is clear: don’t just hold yesterday’s meme giant — buy into tomorrow’s.

Join Pepe Dollar Presale:

  • Pepe Dollar Website: https://pepedollar.io/
  • Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/pepedollarcommunity
  • PEPD Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/pepe-dollar
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.785+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt. […]
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0743+4.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/03 18:30
Share
U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

The post U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing. In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system. The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub. The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement. His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.” The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.” The markets watchdogs said they “are…
Threshold
T$0.01612+1.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+0.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203534+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:11
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

Revenue Sharing and Yield Farming Tokens in 2025: A Deep Dive into Banana Gun ($BANANA) and goodcryptoX ($GOOD)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards