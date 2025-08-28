Top Social Media Star Camilla Araujo Says She Holds $1.3M in XRP

A casual podcast featuring two popular social influencers has gone viral in the XRP community after one of the hosts revealed she holds over $1 million worth of XRP. The revelation even sparked commentary about why BlackRock should have already filed for an XRP ETF. "I Have $1.3M in XRP" Notably, the podcast featured well-known social media influencers Julia Filippo and Camilla Araujo, blending humor with serious investment talk. Camilla Araújo is a Brazilian-American model and social media influencer who gained widespread attention after appearing in MrBeast’s 2021 "Squid Game in Real Life" video as contestant number 067. Since then, she’s built a robust online presence across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Specifically, at some point, Filippo mentioned that she needs help with investing. Responding to this, Araujo replied that she would recommend crypto, revealing that she personally holds $1.3 million in XRP. Araujo went on to predict that the token could eventually surge to $10 per coin, providing her with life-changing wealth based on her XRP portfolio. This suggests she holds over 500,000 XRP tokens, as she valued her holdings at $1.3 million when the coin traded around $2. If XRP reaches $10, her holdings would multiply approximately fivefold. https://twitter.com/AltcoinDaily/status/1960858661754171791 Meanwhile, Araujo’s disclosure of her XRP position has sparked widespread attention within the XRP community. Interestingly, many are interpreting it as a "top signal" for the coin. It suggests that when major influencers, typically outside the crypto community, start calling for massive price movements, it may be a sign of an impending decline. As a result, some humorously suggest it’s time to short XRP. Rather than joining in on the laughter and frenzy surrounding Araujo’s XRP disclosure, Nate Geraci, President of ETFStore, steered the conversation in a different direction. He used the viral video to highlight the growing popularity of XRP in unexpected circles. Where Is BlackRock? He expressed wonder at why, despite XRP's widespread appeal, BlackRock—the world's largest asset manager—has not yet filed for an XRP ETF. His comments echo widespread expectations for BlackRock to enter the XRP space following its success with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Geraci has repeatedly stated that it would be “illogical” for BlackRock to ignore XRP given its rising demand and expanding market. However, the deadline for the SEC’s decision on pending XRP ETFs is approaching, and BlackRock has shown no interest in pursuing ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Institutional Appetite Already Building Geraci’s remarks come at a time when institutional products tied to XRP are gaining traction. CME Group’s XRP futures contracts recently surpassed $1 billion in open interest in just over three months. Meanwhile, futures-based XRP ETFs have attracted over $800 million in assets, with daily trading volumes climbing higher since their debut. For many market observers, BlackRock’s absence from the XRP ETF race is concerning. Other asset managers, including Grayscale, Franklin, and Bitwise, have already filed for XRP ETFs, while the SEC faces final deadlines in Q4 2025. Geraci has suggested that BlackRock may be waiting for clearer regulations before entering the market, but he believes the asset manager is running out of time. The resolution of the Ripple lawsuit has renewed expectations. Yet BlackRock has still shown no interest in an XRP ETF. Notably, XRP’s recent rally pushed its market cap to $185 billion, briefly overtaking BlackRock’s $177.8 billion and placing XRP among the top 100 global assets. This surge led crypto commentator Zach Rector to predict that BlackRock will eventually launch an XRP ETF.