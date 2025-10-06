ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
$CELO, $SPX, $KMNO, $PENGU and $UXLINK dominate LunarCrush’s trending crypto rankings which are driven by strong social buzz and market performance.$CELO, $SPX, $KMNO, $PENGU and $UXLINK dominate LunarCrush’s trending crypto rankings which are driven by strong social buzz and market performance.

Top Trending Cryptocurrencies on LunarCrush by Social and Market Sentiments

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 16:30
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
CELO
CELO$0,2184-%11,61
SPX6900
SPX$0,6065-%22,20
Kamino
KMNO$0,05995+%3,84
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0,014713-%9,89
podium main27

LunarCrush, a social media analytics and cryptocurrency intelligence platform, has revealed the top ten cryptocurrencies, ranked based on comprehensive social and market metrics as of October 5, 2025. Celo ($CELO) leads the top 10 altcoins along with $SPX, $KMNO, $PENGU and a few others.

Celo ($CELO) got the first position with a Market Cap of $262.36M, trading at $0.4475 with an increase of 34.66%  and holding trading volume of $259.41M over the last 24 hours. SPX6900 ($SPX) is the runner-up in this race and stands with the current value of $1.554 with the Market Cap of $1.44B over the past 24 hours. SPX6900 ($SPX) has a trading volume of $112.95M over the past 24 hours. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

Kamino Finance Holds Third Spot as UXLINK Steals the Show With 60% Spike

Kamino Finance ($KMNO) is struggling at third position with a price of $0.08605, after an increase of 16.35%, and holding a trading volume of $72.80M over the past day. $KMNO has a Market Cap of $254.08M.

According to the record of the last 24 hours, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) holds a Market Cap of $2.03B, with a trading volume of $501.38M, after getting an increase of 6.54% in its value, emerging with a new price of $0.03246. All these statistical figures show the inclination of people toward these coins over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, UXLINK ($UXLINK) has a new price of $0.1394 with a trading volume of $33.19M, over the record of past 24 hours, holding a Market Cap of $66.70M, with hype in price of 60.41%. After that, Apto ($APT) is trading at $5.481 after getting the positive change in price of 6.32% over the last day, and holding a Market Cap of $3.82B with $461.71M trading volume.

Dash, Horizon, Zcash, and AITECH Shine in Daily Gains

Dash ($DASH) gained a 16.98% increase in price over the past 24 hours and emerged with a new price of $34.97 in the crypto market with the trading Volume of $194.32M along $436.36M over the last 24 hours. In the same way, Horizon ($ZEN) has a trading price of $9.741 with a Market Cap of $169.85M and also got an increase of 11.04% with a trading Volume of $114.06M over the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, Zcash ($ZEC) holds a trading Volume of $609.62M and rises with a new price of $148.69, with an increase of 5.35% in value over the last 24 hours, and a Market Cap of $2.41B. Solidus Ai Tech ($AITECH) is trading at a new price of $0.03454 after getting an increase of 16.02, and it holds a Market Cap of $56.72M with $21.69M trading Volume over the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,004985-%2,31
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-%6,39
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05918-%8,79
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-%8,06
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104.145,33
$104.145,33$104.145,33

-%1,51

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.516,98
$3.516,98$3.516,98

-%2,00

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,94
$161,94$161,94

-%2,87

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2703
$2,2703$2,2703

-%2,43

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16343
$0,16343$0,16343

-%2,11