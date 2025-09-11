Top U.S. Banking Regulator Gould Says Crypto Debanking ‘Is Real’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 12:01
Chainbase
C$0.24044+1.82%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03449+3.94%
Threshold
T$0.01642-0.90%
Union
U$0.0098+0.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.06263+2.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jonathan Gould, in his opening weeks of running the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, left no uncertainty about his view of the systematic process to drop crypto people and businesses from banking relationships.

“Debanking is real,” he told an audience Wednesday at CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation event in Washington, D.C. “It is a real phenomenon,” he noted, adding that he was hearing stories as recently as last week about people with corporate accounts being told “we don’t want your business here.”

In his push to make the U.S. the crypto center of the world, President Donald Trump has appointed digital-assets-friendly regulators such as Gould to enact his executive orders to bolster the industry. Gould said he’s been busy at the start of his tenure addressing debanking, reversing “anti-crypto licensing conditions that we imposed” and starting work on new stablecoin regulations.

Earlier this week, Gould’s OCC issued a statement saying it had taken actions “to eliminate politicized or unlawful debanking in the federal banking system.” While other industries with perceived riskiness or reputational problems have experienced banking difficulties, it was crypto insiders’ struggle with banks that brought this issue to a head.

He said he’s excited to start the “big undertaking” of writing the rules required under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, under which the OCC will be a federal regulator for certain U.S. and all foreign stablecoin issuers whose tokens circulate here. The process by which crypto companies can license or charter as banks will get closer attention, he said, now that he’s moved this week to make that function a direct report to his office.

“We have historically — or at least over the last few years — pursued more of a risk-elimination strategy where we wanted to kind of prevent the banks from getting involved in this at all,” he said. Gould, a former executive at Bitfury, suggested that period in which the OCC was reluctant to allow banks to engage in crypto business is over.

The traditional banking system has been eyeing the stablecoin law nervously for its potential undermining of its core deposits business, but Gould said those fears are likely overblown, suggesting other deposit-similar products such as money market funds never killed off that mainstay of banking.

Read More: Former Bitfury Exec Gould Confirmed to Take Over U.S. Banking Agency OCC

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/10/top-u-s-banking-regulator-gould-says-crypto-debanking-is-real

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

South Korea’s Minister of SMEs and Startups, Han Seong-sook, said the regulatory change could stimulate growth in crypto and blockchain technologies. South Korea is reportedly lifting restrictions that have prevented crypto businesses from qualifying as venture companies, giving them new access to tax breaks and financing support. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups said it had passed a partial revision to the Enforcement Decree of the Venture Business Act to remove the restrictions on virtual asset trading and brokerage businesses, according to South Korean news outlet the KoreaTechDesk.The change, slated to take effect on Sept. 16, will allow crypto firms to apply for venture certification, which opens up options for tax breaks and financial support.Read more
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195964-1.14%
GET
GET$0.008651-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-1.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 11:44
Share
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0933+15.18%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06798+0.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share
SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-franklin-solana-etf/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017222+7.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 12:18
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea crypto firms get ‘venture company’ status next week

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

SEC Delays Franklin’s Solana ETF Decision to November 2025

WLFI Launches Project Wings to Boost Stablecoin Use on Solana

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge