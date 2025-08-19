Top XRP Contributor Points to ‘Dangerous’ Bitcoin Centralization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:00
Eight blocks in a row from Foundry USA will not break BTC, but it did crack open the same old question that never quite goes away: how much control a few big players can exert over the chain at any given moment, and what that means when the design itself allows the past to be rewritten under the right conditions.

That is the issue Vet, an XRPL validator and xrpcafe cofounder, wanted to make a blunt point: Nakamoto-style systems, whether proof-of-work or mostly proof-of-stake, tolerate chain reorganizations by design. 

If a dominant miner or validator cohort decides to force a rollback, the rules will not stop them — the economics will.

One might ask, “What about XRP and XRPL?” Vet argues that it is a different path: once a transaction is confirmed, it is final. Thus, you do not get the “let’s rewind a few blocks” scenario in the first place. 

For developers building games, NFTs or payment tools, this certainty is more than just a theory. It is the foundation of apps that require reliability when assets are moving quickly and changing hands frequently.

XRP or Bitcoin?

Together, it is very much a snapshot of 2025: Bitcoin commands roughly 59% dominance of the market, and centralization nerves flare whenever a pool has a night like this, while XRPL backers try to sell “different, not just faster or cheaper” — finality you cannot rewind, assets that do not vanish behind someone’s API. 

Whether those trade-offs are acceptable is the argument; people like Vet are making sure it stays front and center, and the latest block streak shows why the conversation will not be fading anytime soon.

Source: https://u.today/top-xrp-contributor-points-to-dangerous-bitcoin-centralization

