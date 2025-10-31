ExchangeDEX+
The post Total $223 Million Cryptocurrency Liquidation Impacts Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cryptocurrency liquidation $223 million, BTC and ETH most affected. Long positions total $155 million in losses. Triggered market debate on high-leverage trading risks. In the past hour, $223 million was liquidated across the cryptocurrency network, with long positions totaling $155 million and short positions at $67.4 million, according to Coinglass data. These liquidations primarily affected Bitcoin and Ethereum, underscoring ongoing market volatility and the risks of high-leverage trading amidst current economic uncertainties. Major Liquidation Spurs Market Volatility Concerns In the latest market activity, a recent $223 million liquidation shook the crypto sphere. Notably, long positions bore the brunt, with $155 million affected, highlighting the volatility in leveraged trading across major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH. This liquidation signals potential immediate stress in the market, with significant impacts on traders' portfolios. Such events typically result in rapid shifts in market sentiment and speculative adjustments. Unfortunately, there are no specific quotes available from key figures in the crypto industry regarding the latest $223 million liquidation event. A summary from available information conveyed this lack of direct commentary from key players like Changpeng Zhao and Vitalik Buterin. Historical Trends and Expert Warnings on High Leverage Did you know? The October 2025 crypto crash involved $19 billion in liquidations over 24 hours, underscoring the dangers posed by high-leverage trading comparable to recent liquidation dynamics. Bitcoin, currently priced at $107,784.09, represents a substantial part of the recent liquidation losses. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's market cap is $2.15 trillion, with a dominance rate of 58.94%. Price movements show a 4.53% decline over the past 24 hours, contributing to market unease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:01 UTC on October 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that continued high-leverage trading in such volatile conditions could lead to further price instability.

Total $223 Million Cryptocurrency Liquidation Impacts Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 01:23
Key Points:
  • Cryptocurrency liquidation $223 million, BTC and ETH most affected.
  • Long positions total $155 million in losses.
  • Triggered market debate on high-leverage trading risks.

In the past hour, $223 million was liquidated across the cryptocurrency network, with long positions totaling $155 million and short positions at $67.4 million, according to Coinglass data.

These liquidations primarily affected Bitcoin and Ethereum, underscoring ongoing market volatility and the risks of high-leverage trading amidst current economic uncertainties.

Major Liquidation Spurs Market Volatility Concerns

In the latest market activity, a recent $223 million liquidation shook the crypto sphere. Notably, long positions bore the brunt, with $155 million affected, highlighting the volatility in leveraged trading across major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.

This liquidation signals potential immediate stress in the market, with significant impacts on traders’ portfolios. Such events typically result in rapid shifts in market sentiment and speculative adjustments.

Historical Trends and Expert Warnings on High Leverage

Did you know? The October 2025 crypto crash involved $19 billion in liquidations over 24 hours, underscoring the dangers posed by high-leverage trading comparable to recent liquidation dynamics.

Bitcoin, currently priced at $107,784.09, represents a substantial part of the recent liquidation losses. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s market cap is $2.15 trillion, with a dominance rate of 58.94%. Price movements show a 4.53% decline over the past 24 hours, contributing to market unease.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:01 UTC on October 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that continued high-leverage trading in such volatile conditions could lead to further price instability. Emphasizing historical patterns, experts advocate for enhanced risk management and regulatory mechanisms to mitigate potential market disruptions.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/cryptocurrency-liquidation-btc-eth-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

