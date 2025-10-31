Total $223 Million Cryptocurrency Liquidation Impacts Market

Key Points: Cryptocurrency liquidation $223 million, BTC and ETH most affected.

Long positions total $155 million in losses.

Triggered market debate on high-leverage trading risks.

In the past hour, $223 million was liquidated across the cryptocurrency network, with long positions totaling $155 million and short positions at $67.4 million, according to Coinglass data.

These liquidations primarily affected Bitcoin and Ethereum, underscoring ongoing market volatility and the risks of high-leverage trading amidst current economic uncertainties.

Major Liquidation Spurs Market Volatility Concerns

In the latest market activity, a recent $223 million liquidation shook the crypto sphere. Notably, long positions bore the brunt, with $155 million affected, highlighting the volatility in leveraged trading across major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.

This liquidation signals potential immediate stress in the market, with significant impacts on traders’ portfolios. Such events typically result in rapid shifts in market sentiment and speculative adjustments.

Historical Trends and Expert Warnings on High Leverage

Did you know? The October 2025 crypto crash involved $19 billion in liquidations over 24 hours, underscoring the dangers posed by high-leverage trading comparable to recent liquidation dynamics.

Bitcoin, currently priced at $107,784.09, represents a substantial part of the recent liquidation losses. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s market cap is $2.15 trillion, with a dominance rate of 58.94%. Price movements show a 4.53% decline over the past 24 hours, contributing to market unease.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:01 UTC on October 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that continued high-leverage trading in such volatile conditions could lead to further price instability. Emphasizing historical patterns, experts advocate for enhanced risk management and regulatory mechanisms to mitigate potential market disruptions.