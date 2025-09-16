Tough Case? Notorious Client? Marc Agnifilo Will Fight To Win

Marc Agnifilo

Firm: Agnifilo Intrater

Title: Co-Founder

Forbes List: America’s Top Lawyers 2025

Marc Agnifilo has taken on some of the most challenging, complex and infamous cases in the public sphere—the sort of matters other defense attorneys might hesitate to accept.

“I’m like a rough and tumble courtroom guy,” Agnifilo says. “The lawyer I want to be is not the kind that helps a corporation be a better version of themselves. Lots of great lawyers do that—a lot are friends. But I love trials, the conflict, the fascinating human component. Trials are great stories and I just love that part of it.”

Agnifilo’s tried more than 200 cases over the course of a 30-year career as a state and federal prosecutor and private practice attorney, handling everything from arms trafficking to embezzlement, money laundering to murder. Many have been headline making cases, including his representation of “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and former NXIUM cult leader Keith Raniere. But his highest profile case thus far has been the defense of music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs in the most closely watched trial of the year.

In a split verdict, a jury acquitted Combs on the most serious charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking, while convicting him on transportation of individuals to engage in prostitution. Combs will be sentenced in October, but the case has widely been considered a success for Agnifilo’s team—averting a potential life sentence.

“I always knew we had good defenses,” Agnifilo says. “The government wins 95% of their trials, I always thought that this could be one of the 5%.”

Up next for Agnifilo: assisting his wife, noted criminal defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo, with the representation of Luigi Mangione, who faces state and federal charges for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It’s another sensational case, with a polarizing defendant—facing the death penalty. But for Agnifilo, high stakes and high drama come with the territory in a practice area where freedom and lives are often on the line.

“I believe part of the profession is to represent everyone at the highest level of ability, ethics and personal standards,” Agnifilo says. “I’m here to do cases. I’m not St. Peter, I don’t pass judgment on people, I’m just not that way. If I wanted to do that I would have stayed being a prosecutor.”

