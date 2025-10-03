Trader Eugene announced that he had sold XPL: because its price was below $1 for a long time, he had no intention of becoming a "community member"

PANews reported on October 3rd that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio updated his stance on the XPL token on his personal channel today, announcing that he had sold his XPL positions.

He said the reason for selling was that the price of XPL "stayed below $1 for too long" and that he "had no interest in becoming a community member (meaning a long-term holder) here." As for the future, Eugene said he might try to buy again "when a natural bottom is formed."

PANews previously reported that Eugene had posted on October 1 that he had established a position in XPL, citing his optimism about the stablecoin narrative and the hope that its price drop below $1 was only temporary.