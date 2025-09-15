Trader made $4.6 million thanks to memecoin trading

By: Incrypted
2025/09/15 19:29
  • A trader on Solana earned $4.6 million on trading memecoins.
  • He increased his deposit 101 times and 174 times thanks to investments in two assets.

An unknown trader on the Solana network under the pseudonym soloxbt.sol, earned $4.6 million on investments in memecoins. This was stated by Lookonchain.

According to analysts, only on two assets — KIND and Bagwork — he managed to get more than $1.46 million profit.

It is known that the trader spent 34.3 SOL (about $6900) to buy 25.08 million KIND. He realized part of the position for 218.8 SOL (about $52,800), the remaining 22.2 million KIND is valued at $656,600.

In Bagwork’s case, the initial investment amounted to 19.6 SOL (about $4400). After selling 12.78 million tokens for 1,420 SOL (almost $347,600), Bagwork had another 11.09 million remaining in its portfolio valued at $418,800.

Thus, he increased his deposit 101 times thanks to KIND and 174 times thanks to Bagwork. The trader’s total profit in the Solana network is now estimated at $4.6 million.

As a reminder, Incrypted has a Telegram channel about memecoins. To keep up to date with the most relevant events in this sphere, subscribe to MEMEcrypted.

