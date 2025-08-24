Trader Who Called Solana Recovery Says Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.596-2.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009488-0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$862.7-2.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.0568+0.07%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002215-3.06%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5623-2.83%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000844-6.74%

Hype is surging as the next 100x crypto narrative takes hold, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is at its center. Currently in presale with a price of $0.0047, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and explosive staking rewards are drawing attention from crypto traders who previously called the Solana recovery. 

With early access still open, some analysts are predicting $LBRETT could deliver 100x returns, offering a blend of meme culture, true utility, and a massive $1 million giveaway. This project is not only about fun—it’s about capturing real value through next-generation blockchain innovation.

Where meme meets mechanism: Layer Brett presale positions $LBRETT as the Next 100x crypto

Layer Brett is not just another memecoin: it stands apart as a Layer 2 crypto, leveraging off-chain processing for faster transactions and ultra-low gas fees. Unlike Shiba Inu, which has focused on token burns and ecosystem upgrades, or Pepe, which remains driven by volatility without significant technical progress, Layer Brett is built for performance and scale. 

Brett (original) on Base had meme appeal but lacked real utility, while Layer Brett delivers both meme power and actual blockchain scalability.

Here are some of its unique features driving investors’ attention:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: Near-instant, low-cost transactions and high security.
  • Presale access: Buy $LBRETT early using ETH, USDT, or BNB—current price $0.0042.
  • Massive staking rewards: Early adopters can earn over 20,000% APY, with some rates topping 55,000%.
  • Community-first approach: A $1 million giveaway and transparent tokenomics.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers in the Next 100x crypto hunt

Presale participants in Layer Brett can stake $LBRETT immediately through the dApp, taking advantage of staking yields that dwarf those available from Dogecoin, Bonk, or even Solana. Early buyers benefit from amplified rewards, reflecting Layer Brett’s focus on incentivizing active participation. The project’s transparent tokenomics—10 billion total supply, with 30% for presale and 25% for staking—ensure that growth is community-driven and sustainable.

While coins like Pepe and Bonk have seen dramatic, hype-driven rallies followed by steep corrections, and Shiba Inu continues to build its ecosystem, Layer Brett brings something new. 

By combining the best aspects of memecoin energy with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, it avoids the pitfalls that have limited Dogecoin and Brett (original) to price speculation and community sentiment. By layering Brett’s off-chain transaction processing and a DAO-focused roadmap, it sets itself apart from all previous meme tokens.

Solana price is skyrocketing, but Layer Brett has captured the market’s attention

Solana has earned respect for its technical performance and developer growth, sitting at $194.30 with a $104.98 billion market cap. Yet, the market’s gaze is shifting—many see Layer Brett as the next 100x crypto because of its lower cap, high staking incentives, and Layer 2 architecture. 

Source: Sosovalue

Unlike Pepe, Bonk, or Dogecoin, Layer Brett’s presale offers an entry point before mainstream adoption, making it a prime candidate for the next big crypto bull run.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s explosive presale opportunity

Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. With staking APYs exceeding 20,000%, a $1 million giveaway, and a robust Layer 2 foundation, $LBRETT stands poised to outpace Solana and classic meme tokens like Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Dogecoin, and Brett (original). 

Visit the $LBRETT website to secure your spot in the Next 100x crypto and join the meme revolution where utility meets community.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/trader-who-called-solana-recovery-says-layer-brett-is-the-next-100x-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
XRP
XRP$3.0066-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-0.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
TIA
TIA$1.775-4.62%
IO
IO$0.626-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.48-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16652-9.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.