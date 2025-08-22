Traders expect two rate cuts by year-end

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Jinshi Data, that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell indicated that the Fed may need to take preemptive action if a tight labor market poses risks to price stability. He also emphasized that uncertain estimates of employment exceeding the maximum sustainable level alone do not necessarily warrant policy tightening. Following Powell's remarks, traders once again fully priced in two Fed rate cuts before the end of the year.
