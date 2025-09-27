The post Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and questions arise around why crypto is down, traders are increasingly rotating their capital away from ADA, looking for tokens with stronger utility and ROI potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a top choice for forward-looking crypto investors. Currently priced at $0.035 during Phase 6 of the presale, …The post Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and questions arise around why crypto is down, traders are increasingly rotating their capital away from ADA, looking for tokens with stronger utility and ROI potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a top choice for forward-looking crypto investors. Currently priced at $0.035 during Phase 6 of the presale, …

Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 15:43
Cardano
TokenFi
TOP Network
pump.fun
WHY
As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and questions arise around why crypto is down, traders are increasingly rotating their capital away from ADA, looking for tokens with stronger utility and ROI potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a top choice for forward-looking crypto investors. Currently priced at $0.035 during Phase 6 of the presale, MUTM has already captured significant attention, with 50% of this phase sold and over 16,600 holders participating. Phase 7 is projected to see the price rise to $0.040, creating an urgent opportunity for new investors to secure tokens at discounted rates before the 15% price increase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Stablecoin Innovation and Lending Models Drive Utility

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is designed around dual lending models that enhance market liquidity and safety. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model pools stablecoins and major cryptocurrencies from lenders while borrowers provide overcollateralized assets. Depositors receive mtTokens representing their share of the pool and earned interest. The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model isolates riskier tokens, such as meme coins or less liquid assets, allowing lenders and borrowers to negotiate directly, maintaining P2C pool stability.

A major highlight of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is its decentralized stablecoin, engineered to maintain a consistent $1 peg. The stablecoin will only be minted when users borrow against approved collateral like ETH or BTC and will be burned upon loan repayment or liquidation. Borrow interest rates will be controlled by Mutuum governance to stabilize the price: rates will decrease if the stablecoin trades above $1 and rise if it falls below $1. Arbitrage mechanisms will further help maintain the peg, as traders naturally buy or sell to capture profit, automatically pushing the stablecoin price back to $1. All loans will remain overcollateralized and subject to automatic liquidation if thresholds are breached, protecting the system from volatility.

To ensure accurate pricing, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will rely on Chainlink data feeds along with fallback oracles to maintain uninterrupted service in case of outages. Aggregated feeds combining multiple sources will further reduce dependence on a single provider. For tokens with sufficient on-chain liquidity, DEX metrics such as time-weighted average prices will provide additional reference points, supporting safe overcollateralization and timely liquidations.

Borrow interest rates will adjust based on utilization, promoting efficient liquidity. When capital is abundant, rates will remain low to encourage borrowing and productive use of assets. As liquidity becomes scarce, rates will increase, driving repayments and attracting additional deposits, ensuring the pool maintains a healthy balance and solvency.

Presale, Investment Potential, and Roadmap

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. Phase 6 of the presale has raised around $16.4 million and is 50% sold, with over 16,600 holders engaged. For perspective, investors who purchased during Phase 2 at $0.015 will see a current Phase 6 value of $0.035, realizing 2.33x value gains, and post-listing projections set the target at $0.06, translating into a 4x ROI on paper. The roadmap reinforces this growth potential: Phase 1 executed the presale, marketing campaigns, huge giveaway, audit, tracking platform listings, and AI-powered helpdesk. 

Phase 2 will build core smart contracts, DApp front-end and back-end, advanced features, and analytics tools. Phase 3 will finalize the platform with beta testing, demo launch, exchange preparation, regulatory alignment, and presale conclusion. Phase 4 will deliver the live platform, token listings, claim activation, bug bounty program, multi-chain expansion, institutional partnerships, and platform enhancements.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is bolstered by a rigorous CertiK audit, including manual review and static analysis, earning high safety scores. The 50,000 USDT bug bounty program incentivizes the community to identify vulnerabilities, with rewards tiered by severity: Critical issues up to $2,000, Major $1,000, Medium $500, and Low $200. The ongoing $100,000 giveaway will reward ten winners with $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. These incentives, alongside strong social traction of over 12,000 Twitter followers, enhance investor confidence and engagement.

Final Words

As traders continue to reassess their portfolios, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as the new preferred crypto. With dual lending models, a decentralized stablecoin, robust oracle infrastructure, and a roadmap built for growth, MUTM combines utility with potential upside. Phase 6 is nearly sold out, making this the last opportunity to enter at $0.035 before the projected 15% price rise to $0.040. Investors looking for a high-utility crypto investment with long-term ROI will find MUTM offers both security and growth potential in an increasingly volatile market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

