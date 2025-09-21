The post Traders Test ChatGPT for Bitcoin Price Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT mirrors key Bitcoin levels when fed RSI, MACD, and MVRV indicators Traders test ChatGPT for BTC calls but note limits without on-chain data AI shows promise as a desk tool when paired with human market judgment Traders have started testing a new question on the desk; can ChatGPT call Bitcoin’s next leg? The model doesn’t scan blockchains or track whale wallets. But when paired with clean charts and strong indicators, it can echo levels that matter. How Can ChatGPT Predict Bitcoin’s Next Move? Prompting GPT-5 with Rich Data and Experts’ Analysis Results hinge on the quality of the input. Sparse prompts give broad answers. Detailed feeds, i.e., RSI, MACD, MVRV ratios, produce sharper calls. Case in point is that of analyst Ali Martinez who charted Bitcoin holding $115,400 to avoid a slide toward $93,600. When that chart was run through ChatGPT, the same levels came back. Prompting ChatGPT’s GPT-5 model with a different chart and introducing a new parameter of fundamentals, a different prediction popped up.  We then created a scenario where we stripped out MVRV and left only RSI and MACD and the bias shifted bearish, flagging weaker momentum.  Traders Put It to Work On X, trader primedealer pushed a one-minute BTC chart with stacked moving averages into the model.  Interestingly, ChatGPT provided the trader with a prediction that the BTC price has more bearish sentiment than bullishness. Asked ChatGPT if it could analyze a 1 minute chart and report conditions… actually pretty impressive. I may start using this to check sentiment on higher timeframe charts when market seems unclear. $BTC pic.twitter.com/MN8RhcFAen — primedealer (@primedealer) September 19, 2025 The scenarios we tested show ChatGPT isn’t inventing signals; it structures the signals it is fed with mirroring the analyst’ logic. The Limits Remain Clear ChatGPT can’t tap raw blockchain… The post Traders Test ChatGPT for Bitcoin Price Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT mirrors key Bitcoin levels when fed RSI, MACD, and MVRV indicators Traders test ChatGPT for BTC calls but note limits without on-chain data AI shows promise as a desk tool when paired with human market judgment Traders have started testing a new question on the desk; can ChatGPT call Bitcoin’s next leg? The model doesn’t scan blockchains or track whale wallets. But when paired with clean charts and strong indicators, it can echo levels that matter. How Can ChatGPT Predict Bitcoin’s Next Move? Prompting GPT-5 with Rich Data and Experts’ Analysis Results hinge on the quality of the input. Sparse prompts give broad answers. Detailed feeds, i.e., RSI, MACD, MVRV ratios, produce sharper calls. Case in point is that of analyst Ali Martinez who charted Bitcoin holding $115,400 to avoid a slide toward $93,600. When that chart was run through ChatGPT, the same levels came back. Prompting ChatGPT’s GPT-5 model with a different chart and introducing a new parameter of fundamentals, a different prediction popped up.  We then created a scenario where we stripped out MVRV and left only RSI and MACD and the bias shifted bearish, flagging weaker momentum.  Traders Put It to Work On X, trader primedealer pushed a one-minute BTC chart with stacked moving averages into the model.  Interestingly, ChatGPT provided the trader with a prediction that the BTC price has more bearish sentiment than bullishness. Asked ChatGPT if it could analyze a 1 minute chart and report conditions… actually pretty impressive. I may start using this to check sentiment on higher timeframe charts when market seems unclear. $BTC pic.twitter.com/MN8RhcFAen — primedealer (@primedealer) September 19, 2025 The scenarios we tested show ChatGPT isn’t inventing signals; it structures the signals it is fed with mirroring the analyst’ logic. The Limits Remain Clear ChatGPT can’t tap raw blockchain…

Traders Test ChatGPT for Bitcoin Price Forecasts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:08
  • ChatGPT mirrors key Bitcoin levels when fed RSI, MACD, and MVRV indicators
  • Traders test ChatGPT for BTC calls but note limits without on-chain data
  • AI shows promise as a desk tool when paired with human market judgment

Traders have started testing a new question on the desk; can ChatGPT call Bitcoin’s next leg? The model doesn’t scan blockchains or track whale wallets. But when paired with clean charts and strong indicators, it can echo levels that matter.

How Can ChatGPT Predict Bitcoin’s Next Move?

Prompting GPT-5 with Rich Data and Experts’ Analysis

Results hinge on the quality of the input. Sparse prompts give broad answers. Detailed feeds, i.e., RSI, MACD, MVRV ratios, produce sharper calls.

Case in point is that of analyst Ali Martinez who charted Bitcoin holding $115,400 to avoid a slide toward $93,600. When that chart was run through ChatGPT, the same levels came back.

Prompting ChatGPT’s GPT-5 model with a different chart and introducing a new parameter of fundamentals, a different prediction popped up. 

We then created a scenario where we stripped out MVRV and left only RSI and MACD and the bias shifted bearish, flagging weaker momentum. 

Traders Put It to Work

On X, trader primedealer pushed a one-minute BTC chart with stacked moving averages into the model. 

Interestingly, ChatGPT provided the trader with a prediction that the BTC price has more bearish sentiment than bullishness.

The scenarios we tested show ChatGPT isn’t inventing signals; it structures the signals it is fed with mirroring the analyst’ logic.

The Limits Remain Clear

ChatGPT can’t tap raw blockchain flows, liquidation heatmaps, or live order books. That’s why it won’t replace Glassnode, Santiment, or CryptoQuant. It runs best as a synthesis layer to bring out fast, structured output from the data handed to it.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has argued for exactly such a model; an AI that assists with human oversight, keeps the calls grounded.

Beyond Bitcoin: Case Studies

Analysts are already expanding tests to other assets. For instance, Rob Cunningham, a popular crypto analyst, prompted ChatGPT to make an XRP price forecast earlier this month. 

Notably, Cunningham prompted ChatGPT to solely rely on a potential $17 billion cash inflow to XRP via the upcoming exchange-traded funds. Interestingly, ChatGPT made a detailed XRP price prediction, consisting of potential high, average, and low. 

As such, it is possible to get highly informed Bitcoin price predictions through ChatGPT. However, it is prudent to feed the generative AI with the right data in the prompts to get the most accurate prediction.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

