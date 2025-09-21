Traders Test ChatGPT for Bitcoin Price Forecasts

ChatGPT mirrors key Bitcoin levels when fed RSI, MACD, and MVRV indicators

Traders test ChatGPT for BTC calls but note limits without on-chain data

AI shows promise as a desk tool when paired with human market judgment

Traders have started testing a new question on the desk; can ChatGPT call Bitcoin’s next leg? The model doesn’t scan blockchains or track whale wallets. But when paired with clean charts and strong indicators, it can echo levels that matter.

How Can ChatGPT Predict Bitcoin’s Next Move?

Prompting GPT-5 with Rich Data and Experts’ Analysis

Results hinge on the quality of the input. Sparse prompts give broad answers. Detailed feeds, i.e., RSI, MACD, MVRV ratios, produce sharper calls.

Case in point is that of analyst Ali Martinez who charted Bitcoin holding $115,400 to avoid a slide toward $93,600. When that chart was run through ChatGPT, the same levels came back.

Prompting ChatGPT’s GPT-5 model with a different chart and introducing a new parameter of fundamentals, a different prediction popped up.

We then created a scenario where we stripped out MVRV and left only RSI and MACD and the bias shifted bearish, flagging weaker momentum.

Traders Put It to Work

On X, trader primedealer pushed a one-minute BTC chart with stacked moving averages into the model.

Interestingly, ChatGPT provided the trader with a prediction that the BTC price has more bearish sentiment than bullishness.

The scenarios we tested show ChatGPT isn’t inventing signals; it structures the signals it is fed with mirroring the analyst’ logic.

The Limits Remain Clear

ChatGPT can’t tap raw blockchain flows, liquidation heatmaps, or live order books. That’s why it won’t replace Glassnode, Santiment, or CryptoQuant. It runs best as a synthesis layer to bring out fast, structured output from the data handed to it.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has argued for exactly such a model; an AI that assists with human oversight, keeps the calls grounded.

Beyond Bitcoin: Case Studies

Analysts are already expanding tests to other assets. For instance, Rob Cunningham, a popular crypto analyst, prompted ChatGPT to make an XRP price forecast earlier this month.

Notably, Cunningham prompted ChatGPT to solely rely on a potential $17 billion cash inflow to XRP via the upcoming exchange-traded funds. Interestingly, ChatGPT made a detailed XRP price prediction, consisting of potential high, average, and low.

As such, it is possible to get highly informed Bitcoin price predictions through ChatGPT. However, it is prudent to feed the generative AI with the right data in the prompts to get the most accurate prediction.

