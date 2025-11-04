Tradeweb partners with Chainlink to publish US Treasury benchmark data on-chain

Key Takeaways
- Tradeweb is bringing US Treasury benchmark prices on-chain with Chainlink.
- Institutions will be able to leverage high-quality Treasury data for tokenized financial products, risk management, and analytics.
Tradeweb, a leader in electronic marketplaces, has partnered with Chainlink to make Tradeweb FTSE US Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices available on-chain through DataLink. The initiative enhances transparency and accessibility in the US Treasury market by offering reliable, real-time benchmark pricing to institutional clients.
Chris Bruner, Tradeweb’s Chief Product Officer, described the collaboration with Chainlink as a pivotal move toward integrating blockchain technology into traditional finance and expanding around-the-clock access to high-quality Treasury data.
Focusing on blending digital assets with established markets, Tradeweb is developing an ecosystem where bonds, equities, and derivatives coexist with blockchain-based instruments. The company is partnering with firms such as BlackRock, Securitize, Digital Asset, Goldman Sachs, Canton Network, and Alphaledger to expand digital asset trading and build the infrastructure for tokenized securities and decentralized settlement solutions.
The partnership aims to modernize traditional financial markets by leveraging blockchain technology, thus facilitating 24/7 access and unleashing new opportunities for innovation across the global financial ecosystem.
