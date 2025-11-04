The post Tradeweb partners with Chainlink to publish US Treasury benchmark data on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tradeweb is bringing US Treasury benchmark prices on-chain with Chainlink. Institutions will be able to leverage high-quality Treasury data for tokenized financial products, risk management, and analytics. Tradeweb, a leader in electronic marketplaces, has partnered with Chainlink to make Tradeweb FTSE US Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices available on-chain through DataLink. The initiative enhances transparency and accessibility in the US Treasury market by offering reliable, real-time benchmark pricing to institutional clients. Chris Bruner, Tradeweb’s Chief Product Officer, described the collaboration with Chainlink as a pivotal move toward integrating blockchain technology into traditional finance and expanding around-the-clock access to high-quality Treasury data. “Tokenization represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in our markets today,” said Bruner. “By making our Tradeweb FTSE U.S. Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices available on-chain, we aim to unlock new opportunities for innovation and 24/7 access across the global financial ecosystem.” Focusing on blending digital assets with established markets, Tradeweb is developing an ecosystem where bonds, equities, and derivatives coexist with blockchain-based instruments. The company is partnering with firms such as BlackRock, Securitize, Digital Asset, Goldman Sachs, Canton Network, and Alphaledger to expand digital asset trading and build the infrastructure for tokenized securities and decentralized settlement solutions. “As one of the world’s leading electronic marketplaces used by institutional investors, I’m very excited about our collaboration with Tradeweb as it is a strong signal that the adoption of tokenized finance is accelerating,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink. “Through DataLink, Tradeweb can now deliver institutional-grade market data on-chain, unlocking a new generation of tokenized funds and financial products. This collaboration brings one of the most trusted names in global finance into the blockchain economy, driving institutional adoption with the reliability, security, and compliance that only Chainlink can provide.” The partnership aims to modernize traditional financial markets by leveraging blockchain… The post Tradeweb partners with Chainlink to publish US Treasury benchmark data on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tradeweb is bringing US Treasury benchmark prices on-chain with Chainlink. Institutions will be able to leverage high-quality Treasury data for tokenized financial products, risk management, and analytics. Tradeweb, a leader in electronic marketplaces, has partnered with Chainlink to make Tradeweb FTSE US Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices available on-chain through DataLink. The initiative enhances transparency and accessibility in the US Treasury market by offering reliable, real-time benchmark pricing to institutional clients. Chris Bruner, Tradeweb’s Chief Product Officer, described the collaboration with Chainlink as a pivotal move toward integrating blockchain technology into traditional finance and expanding around-the-clock access to high-quality Treasury data. “Tokenization represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in our markets today,” said Bruner. “By making our Tradeweb FTSE U.S. Treasury Benchmark Closing Prices available on-chain, we aim to unlock new opportunities for innovation and 24/7 access across the global financial ecosystem.” Focusing on blending digital assets with established markets, Tradeweb is developing an ecosystem where bonds, equities, and derivatives coexist with blockchain-based instruments. The company is partnering with firms such as BlackRock, Securitize, Digital Asset, Goldman Sachs, Canton Network, and Alphaledger to expand digital asset trading and build the infrastructure for tokenized securities and decentralized settlement solutions. “As one of the world’s leading electronic marketplaces used by institutional investors, I’m very excited about our collaboration with Tradeweb as it is a strong signal that the adoption of tokenized finance is accelerating,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink. “Through DataLink, Tradeweb can now deliver institutional-grade market data on-chain, unlocking a new generation of tokenized funds and financial products. This collaboration brings one of the most trusted names in global finance into the blockchain economy, driving institutional adoption with the reliability, security, and compliance that only Chainlink can provide.” The partnership aims to modernize traditional financial markets by leveraging blockchain…