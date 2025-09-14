TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser says Bitcoin allocations in traditional finance portfolios "will go higher" next year.

Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser is forecasting that US financial institutions are set to ramp up their Bitcoin allocations before the year is out.

“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for the next year from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano during an interview published to YouTube on Saturday.

“I think Bitcoin’s allocation number will go higher across portfolios,” Visser said. “That is going to happen,” he emphasized.

