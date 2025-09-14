TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations By 2026 Says Wall Street Pro, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $15.6M Presale

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/14 19:09
TradFi is likely to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by the end of the year, says Wall Street vet Jordi Visser.

The statement came during an interview with Anthony Pompiliano, where Visser declared:

Immediately after the statement, Pompiliano agreed with Visser, stating that ‘all the bears are wrong and they’re going to cry.’

However, Visser recognized that Bitcoin is stalling right now because of the low investor activity and the stagnation in the market as a whole. For Bitcoin to ramp up, it takes increased interest from investors, which Visser thinks it’s coming.

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15.6M presale will also contribute to Bitcoin’s marathon up the charts, as it promises to give us faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Q4 Will Mark Bitcoin’s Rebirth

Bitcoin has been stagnating in the $100K-$123K range since last December, with a few occasional dips below $80K. This is likely to change this coming Q4, with Bitcoin seeing increased investor interest and institutional and retail adoption.

Strategy is leading the pack with 638,460 $BTC, valued at over $74B, but it’s not the only one with a growing treasury. According to Bitcoin Treasuries data, public companies hold 1,010,738 $BTC, almost a third of all holdings, currently at 3.71M Bitcoins.

Bitcoin holdings across all available sectors

But it’s Strategy that delivers the most impactful punch with the largest Bitcoin reserve in the world by a large margin. By comparison, second place goes to MARA Holdings, with 52,477 $BTC, less than 10% of Strategy’s treasury.

Michael Saylor, Strategy’s co-founder and chair executive, posted yesterday a short but punchy X post with the words ‘Bitcoin is more interesting than the Magnificent 7.’

He then followed it up with another tweet, where he highlighted Strategy’s return compared to the assets under the Mag 7 umbrella and, at 91%, MSTR is the clear winner.

MSTR’s performance compared to MAG 7 assets

This explains why so many corporations and institutions try to replicate Strategy’s success and it puts Bitcoin’s long-term performance into perspective.

An even more interesting perspective comes through Bitcoin Hyper’s lens, the Layer 2 upgrade that promises to give us a faster and cheaper Bitcoin starting 2026 and onward.

Why Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Promises Faster and Cheaper Bitcoin Transactions

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) tackles one of Bitcoin’s most pressing issues: its native performance limitation. The Bitcoin network is capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS), which causes it to lag behind so many modern ecosystems.

For a clearer perspective, Bitcoin ranks 24th on the list of the fastest blockchains by TPS, Ethereum is 20th with 15 TPS, while Solana is third with almost 900 TPS and a 65,000 theoretical one.

A change is necessary and Hyper is that change.

Bitcoin Hyper relies on several tools to address this problem, with the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) being among the most impactful.

The Canonical Bridge mints the users’ Bitcoins into Hyper’s Layer 2 after the Bitcoin Relay Program verifies and confirms incoming transactions.

Users can either use the wrapped Bitcoins on the Hyper layer or withdraw them to Bitcoin’s native network at will.

How Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge works

Together with the Bitcoin Relay Program, the Canonical Bridge achieves several things: near-instant finality, higher scalability, no more network congestion.

Because transactions essentially take place on the ultra-fast Hyper layer, the fee-based priority system, which forced smaller transactions at the end of the line, is also gone. No more waiting for hours for your transaction to go through.

The Solana Virtual Machine complements this system by enabling the lightning-fast execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps, further pushing Bitcoin’s performance to higher standards.

The $HYPER presale is now at over $15.6M, which already makes it one of the most successful presales of 2025.

If you want to invest, now’s the time, given that Bitcoin is about to enter Q4, when it’ll likely experience increased investor activity. $BTC is already testing its $116K price point.

$HYPER is now at $0.012915, but we expect it to hit the markets hard post launch, especially since Hyper aims at a Q4 public listing.

Based on the project’s utility and whitepaper, our price prediction for $HYPER is $0.32 by the end of the year and $1.50 by 2030, with sufficient community support and successful implementation.

So, read our guide on how to buy $HYPER and go to the presale page to secure your spot in the $HYPER train.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely.

