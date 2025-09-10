Trading: Why I Stopped Chasing Big Wins and Focused on Consistency

Image

When I first stepped into the world of crypto trading, I had one goal in mind: hit it big and hit it fast. I wanted those massive wins — the kind of gains you see plastered all over social media. You know the stories: “I turned $500 into $50,000 in two weeks!” They were intoxicating. Every time I saw a post like that, I thought, “Why not me?”

But what I didn’t realize back then was that this mindset was slowly destroying me as a trader. It wasn’t just my portfolio that took hits — it was my confidence, my patience, and even my mental health. Over time, I learned a hard truth: chasing big wins is the quickest way to lose everything.

Today, I want to share my journey — the mistakes, the lessons, and the mindset shift that changed my trading forever. Here’s why I gave up chasing massive gains and started focusing on consistency instead.

The Allure of Big Wins: How It Sucked Me In

When I first got into crypto, it felt like the wild west. Every week, a new coin was trending, and people were making insane profits overnight. I remember watching Dogecoin skyrocket in 2021. People who bought in early were cashing out with life-changing money. That kind of success creates a dangerous illusion: that you can do it too, and that it’s only a matter of finding “the next big one.”

So, what did I do? I jumped into every trending coin I could find. Shiba Inu? Check. SafeMoon? Check. Whatever coin was pumping on Twitter? Check. I didn’t even have a proper strategy. I wasn’t analyzing charts, I wasn’t looking at fundamentals — I was just chasing hype.

At first, it worked. I had a few wins — small ones, but enough to make me believe I was on the right path. Then came the losses. And they were brutal. Every time I scored a win, I immediately looked for the next one. I wasn’t satisfied with a 10% or 20% gain; I wanted 100% or nothing. And that’s where things started spiraling.

The Downside of Chasing Big Wins

Here’s the thing about hunting for huge gains: it feels exciting, but it’s pure gambling if you don’t have a structured plan. I learned that the hard way.

Emotional Trading : When you’re chasing big wins, you’re not trading based on logic — you’re trading on adrenaline. I found myself glued to the charts at 2 AM, terrified I’d miss the next pump. I’d FOMO in at the top, and the next day, I’d be down 40%.

: When you’re chasing big wins, you’re not trading based on logic — you’re trading on adrenaline. I found myself glued to the charts at 2 AM, terrified I’d miss the next pump. I’d FOMO in at the top, and the next day, I’d be down 40%. Overleveraging : At one point, I convinced myself that if I just used a little leverage, I could multiply my gains. The first time I used 10x leverage, I doubled my account. I felt unstoppable. The second time, I blew half my portfolio in minutes. That’s the problem — leverage feels like a shortcut to wealth, but it’s a ticking time bomb if you don’t respect it.

: At one point, I convinced myself that if I just used a little leverage, I could multiply my gains. The first time I used 10x leverage, I doubled my account. I felt unstoppable. The second time, I blew half my portfolio in minutes. That’s the problem — leverage feels like a shortcut to wealth, but it’s a ticking time bomb if you don’t respect it. Ignoring Risk Management: Risk management? I didn’t even know what that was. I was betting 50%, sometimes 70% of my account on a single trade. Why? Because I wanted that one trade that would change everything. Instead, it changed everything in the worst way possible.

By the end of my first year trading, I wasn’t just down money — I was down hope. I considered quitting. Every time I thought I’d finally figured it out, I’d lose big again. That’s when I realized something had to change.

The Turning Point: When Reality Hit Me Hard

The turning point came after one brutal week where I lost nearly $3,000 in three days. I’d taken three trades in a row, all based on hype, no real analysis. I was desperate to make back what I lost from the previous week. By the time I closed my last position, my account was almost empty.

I remember staring at my screen and asking myself: “What am I doing? Is this really trading, or am I just gambling with better graphics?”

That’s when I did something I hadn’t done before: I stepped away from the charts. For the first time in months, I didn’t open a trade for a whole week. Instead, I read books on trading psychology, risk management, and technical analysis. I started following professional traders — not influencers flashing Lambos, but real traders who focused on process over profits.

One line from a book stuck with me:

“Your goal as a trader is not to get rich quick. It’s to stay in the game long enough to compound your wins.”

That hit me like a brick. I realized I was doing the exact opposite. I wasn’t trying to survive — I was trying to hit the lottery. And that’s why I kept failing.

Why I Chose Consistency Over Big Wins

Here’s what I understood after a lot of reflection: big wins are unpredictable, but consistency is controllable. When you chase 10x gains, you put yourself in high-risk situations constantly. One bad trade can wipe out weeks, even months of work. But if you focus on consistent, small wins, you build something sustainable.

I decided to change my entire approach:

From YOLO to Structured Risk : No more betting half my account on one trade. I limited my risk per trade to 1–2% of my account . That way, even if I had a bad streak, I’d still have enough capital to recover.

: No more betting half my account on one trade. I limited my risk per trade to . That way, even if I had a bad streak, I’d still have enough capital to recover. From Big Gains to Base Hits : Instead of aiming for 100% gains, I started looking for 2–5% moves . It sounds boring, but those small gains add up — especially when you protect your capital.

: Instead of aiming for 100% gains, I started looking for . It sounds boring, but those small gains add up — especially when you protect your capital. From FOMO to Patience: I stopped chasing coins just because they were trending. I built a strategy, tested it, and stuck to it. Some days, I didn’t trade at all — and that was okay.

This wasn’t an overnight shift. It took time. But the results were undeniable.

What Happened When I Focused on Consistency

In my first month of trading with this new mindset, I didn’t make crazy profits. I wasn’t doubling my account. Instead, I made 4% in the first month. That may sound tiny, but for me, it was a win — not because of the money, but because I was finally consistent.

By month three, I had grown my account by 12%. By the end of six months, I was up 28%. That’s not the kind of return that makes headlines, but it was steady, low-stress, and repeatable. Most importantly, I didn’t feel like I was gambling anymore. I felt like a trader.

The biggest change wasn’t even financial — it was emotional. I no longer woke up anxious about my trades. I didn’t need a 10x pump to feel validated. I was calm, disciplined, and focused on the process instead of the outcome.

The Psychological Shift: From Excitement to Discipline

Here’s the truth most people don’t want to hear: trading for consistency is boring compared to chasing big wins. There’s no adrenaline rush, no late-night dopamine hits. But you know what? That’s exactly why it works.

The moment I stopped craving excitement and started craving stability, my trading life changed. I became okay with taking fewer trades. I embraced the idea that some days, the best trade is no trade at all.

If you’re reading this and you’re stuck in the cycle of chasing pumps, I get it — I’ve been there. But trust me, that path ends in frustration. The real key to success isn’t finding the next 100x — it’s mastering yourself and your strategy.

Key Lessons I Learned Along the Way

If I had to sum up everything I’ve learned about consistency, it comes down to these principles:

Protect Your Capital First

Your number one job isn’t making money — it’s not losing it. Small Wins Compound

A 2% gain a day sounds tiny, but do the math. That’s massive over time. Stick to One Strategy

Jumping from system to system is like starting over every time. Master one. Accept Boredom

If trading feels exciting every day, you’re probably doing it wrong. Detach From the Outcome

Focus on executing your plan, not on how much you made today.

Final Thoughts

Looking back, I’m grateful for the mistakes I made because they taught me the value of patience and discipline. Chasing big wins gave me big losses. Focusing on consistency gave me control — not just over my trades, but over my mindset.

If you’re serious about trading long-term, ask yourself: Do I want to gamble, or do I want to grow? For me, the answer was clear. And the moment I chose growth over gambling, everything changed.

