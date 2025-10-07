Trady Beta Launch: Fast Execution, Cross-Chain Liquidity, and Unified Balances for DeFi Traders

Trady’s Private Beta Is Live

Trady has officially entered its private beta phase, now live with invite-only access for early participants. Built as a next-generation decentralized trading terminal, Trady merges CEX-grade performance with self-custody, giving traders fast, secure, and composable access to liquidity across multiple chains.

The platform is designed around a modular architecture, allowing users to fully customize their workspace with widgets, analytics, and layouts tailored to their trading style. With low-latency infrastructure and unified balances, Trady eliminates the friction of traditional DeFi tools while maintaining full transparency and on-chain control.

Low-Latency Design and Fast Execution

At its core, Trady’s secure infrastructure is optimized for low-latency trading, ensuring fast execution even under volatile market conditions. Orders are processed in real time, reducing slippage and supporting advanced strategies – all while keeping users in full control of their assets through self-custody smart accounts.

The unified balances feature merges tokens of the same type across networks into a single clear view. Traders no longer need to manually bridge or switch chains: Trady provides one unified balance per token, simplifying cross-chain portfolio management and accelerating execution speed.

Cross-Chain Liquidity and Secure Infrastructure

Trady unlocks aggregated liquidity from multiple ecosystems – including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, BSC, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base – executing trades where liquidity is deepest. This chain-agnostic trading experience bridges fragmented markets while preserving decentralization and security at the protocol level.

Advanced protection features such as MEV-resistant routing, token risk scoring, and session keys with spending caps ensure that traders operate within a secure, composable trading stack.

Invite-Only Beta Access

The private beta marks the first major phase in Trady’s rollout roadmap. Access is currently invite-only, with new participants gradually onboarded through the official Trady campaign portal.

During this stage, users can experience the platform’s customizable terminal, on-chain analytics, and modular trading stack, providing early feedback before Trady’s global launch planned for later this year.

Built for speed, security, and sovereignty, Trady is redefining decentralized trading – uniting fast execution, cross-chain liquidity access, and self-custody in one seamless environment.

Early users can apply for private beta access directly on trady.xyz or DM in https://x.com/trady_xyz.

