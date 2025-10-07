Trady reinforces self-custody, secure infrastructure in chain-agnostic trading

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Trady’s private beta is live, introducing a modular, self-custodial trading terminal with secure infrastructure, unified balances, and chain-agnostic execution supported by its Galxe campaign.

Summary Trady’s private beta offers a self-custodial, chain-agnostic trading terminal with secure, low-latency execution and MEV-resistant routing.

Unified balances across multiple blockchains simplify liquidity management, allowing seamless trading without manual bridging.

Modular, customizable interfaces let traders design personalized dashboards while accessing real-time on-chain analytics and aggregated liquidity.

Trady, the next-generation decentralized trading terminal, has officially entered its private beta phase, introducing a secure, chain-agnostic trading environment designed around self-custody, low-latency performance, and on-chain transparency.

Built for professional traders who value both control and flexibility, Trady combines CEX-grade execution with the principles of decentralized finance, ensuring users never give up custody of their assets while benefiting from real-time liquidity access across multiple blockchains.

Secure infrastructure built for real trading

Security is a core pillar of Trady’s composable trading stack.

Each token and contract integrated into the system is assessed using real-time risk scoring, enabling traders to avoid unreliable assets and make faster, data-driven decisions.

The platform also includes MEV-resistant transaction routing, eliminating front-running and price manipulation risks before confirmation.

Through session keys, users can define custom spending limits and permissions for every session, adding another layer of personalized protection.

Crucially, Trady operates entirely on a self-custodial model, it never holds user funds. All actions take place directly on-chain, giving traders full sovereignty and uninterrupted access to their portfolios at all times.

Unified balances across multi-chain networks

To eliminate the complexity of manual bridging, Trady introduces unified balances, consolidating assets of the same type across multiple networks into a single, clear balance.

This functionality supports major ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, BSC, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and Linea, with more integrations in development.

As a result, traders can move seamlessly between networks without losing liquidity visibility or operational control.

This chain-agnostic trading experience allows traders to focus on strategy instead of logistics, maintaining the same level of efficiency across all supported chains.

Modular architecture for advanced trading

At its foundation, Trady is a modular trading terminal built for customization.

Using drag-and-drop widgets, traders can design their own cockpit, organizing order books, analytics panels, alerts, and performance dashboards according to personal trading style.

Backed by low-latency infrastructure and aggregated liquidity pools, Trady delivers fast execution while updating on-chain analytics (PnL, drawdowns, and position data) in real time.

This composable architecture bridges speed, security, and customization into one integrated terminal.

Galxe campaign and private beta

As part of its private beta, Trady has launched a Galxe campaign to reward early adopters and community participants.

Users can complete quests, explore beta features, and earn exclusive rewards while testing Trady’s secure, modular ecosystem.

The beta marks a critical step in Trady’s roadmap toward full global launch, setting a new benchmark for multi-chain liquidity access, self-custody, and on-chain trading performance.

Traders can apply for private beta access and join the Galxe campaign directly through trady.xyz.