Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice

A big part of trading success is knowing when to exit. Two key tools for this are Take Profit and Trailing Stop orders.
- Take Profit (TP) 💵 closes your trade once your profit target is reached.
- Stop Loss (SL) ❌ prevents excessive losses.
- Trailing Stop (TS) 🔄 follows the price in your favour, locking in gains as the market moves.
Why use them? ✅ They remove emotion, ✅ protect profits, and ✅ limit losses.
Best practices in 2025:
• Aim for a clear risk-reward ratio (1:2 or higher).
• Adjust SL and TS distances to volatility.
• Never move SL further away if price turns against you.
• Use support, resistance, and other technical levels to set TP and SL.
• Combine TP with TS to secure minimum profit while letting winners run.
👉 Example: Long EUR/USD at 1.1000.
- SL ❌ at 1.0950 (risk 50 pips)
- TP 💵 at 1.1100 (reward 100 pips)
- TS 🔄 30 pips activates once price moves in your favour. If price rises, TS trails and locks in profit. If it reverses, you still keep gains.
Stay disciplined and let your winners run — that’s smart trading! 🚀
