Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Support U.S. Debt Demand

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:57
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.89%
U
U$0.0191-8.17%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1828+3.10%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001073-18.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Quick Highlights

  • Treasury Secretary sees stablecoins as future buyers of U.S. debt, especially short-term bills
  • GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to be fully backed by liquid assets like T-bills
  • Tether alone holds nearly $100B in T-bills — crypto meets fiscal policy

Stablecoins Targeted as New Treasury Buyers

In a surprising pivot that underscores how deeply crypto has entered mainstream finance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is eyeing stablecoins as a new cornerstone buyer of government debt.

According to the Financial Times, the Treasury has held early talks with leading stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle to encourage them to expand their U.S. Treasury holdings. With federal borrowing costs climbing and foreign demand softening, Washington may now look to the booming stablecoin industry as an unlikely lifeline.

GENIUS Act Unlocks Stablecoins as Major Buyers of T-Bills

The recent GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, gave stablecoins long-awaited legal clarity. The law requires stablecoins to be backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets like U.S. Treasuries and cash.

This means every digital dollar must directly support demand for government debt. Analysts say it’s a clever two-for-one: it protects stablecoin users by tying tokens to the safest assets, while at the same time expanding the buyer base for U.S. debt.

Former Fed economist Julia Coronado noted:

Tether & Circle Gigantic Holdings Could Shift the U.S. Yield Curve

Stablecoins already punch above their weight in bond markets. By early 2025, Tether was holding nearly $100 billion in short-term Treasuries, making it one of the largest non-sovereign buyers in the world.

Tether's U.S. Treasury Holdings Hit $127B, Top South Korea. Source: MessariTether's U.S. Treasury Holdings Hit $127B, Top South Korea. Source: MessariTether’s U.S. Treasury Holdings Hit $127B, Top South Korea. Source: Messari

A recent academic paper found that for every 1% increase in Tether’s share of Treasury bills, 1-month yields could drop by 6.3 basis points, saving Washington roughly $15 billion annually in interest costs.

With the stablecoin market projected to grow from $250 billion to $2 trillion, that effect could become systemic. Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) and PayPal’s PYUSD are also expected to significantly increase their Treasury exposure.

Stablecoins Lower Costs But May Raise Risk in Turmoil

Not everyone is convinced this experiment will be risk-free. While stablecoins can reduce government borrowing costs, they may also concentrate financial risk.

If a major stablecoin were to lose its peg or face redemption pressure, issuers could be forced to dump Treasuries in bulk—potentially causing a spike in yields and rattling the broader financial system.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned of such “cliff-edge dynamics” in past reports. Even Bessent himself has admitted that regulation must strike a balance: strong enough to protect stability but flexible enough to allow innovation.

How Stablecoins Became the Dollar’s Digital Lifeline

Stablecoins began as a niche solution for crypto traders who needed a dollar substitute. But in 2024, they processed over $28 trillion in payments, outpacing Visa and Mastercard.

Global banks are paying attention. Deutsche Bank predicts stablecoins could “reshape the contours of sovereign debt markets” within the decade. Meanwhile, the IMF has urged caution, highlighting risks of dollar dominance expanding through private stablecoins.

The irony is striking: what started as an alternative to traditional banking may now become a pillar of U.S. fiscal stability.

Will Crypto Save Uncle Sam — or Backfire in a Panic?

Treasury’s bet on stablecoins is bold. If successful, it could expand liquidity, lower interest costs, and cement the U.S. dollar’s dominance in digital form.

But the risks remain: dependence on crypto markets could expose U.S. debt financing to shocks never before seen in traditional bond markets.

For now, Bessent seems confident. With record deficits and strained investors, Washington may have little choice but to welcome stablecoins into the Treasury family.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10599/debt-crisis-averted-treasury-turns-to-stablecoins-as-lifeline

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.95%
Chainlink
LINK$25.07+2.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share
Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

The post Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal. Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain. Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space  The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens. The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares. Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities. Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators. The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment. The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.71-2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0221+1.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:12
Share
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement