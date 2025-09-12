Treasury Secretary Bessent met this week with Warsh, Lindsey and Bullard as Fed chief search continues

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 02:44
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.755-0.21%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1589+0.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04557-5.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.58%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.721+0.22%
MetYa
MET$0.2471-1.27%

The search for the next Federal Reserve chair is continuing, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent taking point in meeting with several candidates on President Donald Trump’s short list.

In recent days, Bessent has met with former Fed officials Larry Lindsey, Kevin Warsh and James Bullard, a Treasury source told CNBC’s Steve Liesman. Lindsey and Warsh both served as governors and Bullard was president of the St. Louis Fed.

While the goal is to add one or two names to candidates Trump has already mentioned, a group that includes 11 economists, former and current central bankers and a few market strategists remains in play. Trump’s focus is currently on Warsh as well as National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and current Governor Christopher Waller.

In addition to the candidate interviews, Bessent is pushing forth his own agenda for reforming the Fed. He would like to see the central bank organically reduce the massive bond portfolio on its balance sheet, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/bessent-warsh-lindsey-bullard-fed-chief-search.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+11.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:29
Share
What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

Bitcoin price continues to show resistance after the US CPI data came in line with expectations. Continue Reading: What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$114,376.36+0.68%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001201+7.23%
Boost
BOOST$0.09972+2.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 02:07
Share
Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

TLDRs; Replit secures $250M, boosting valuation to $3B as investors bet on AI-driven developer platforms. Annualized revenue surged 50x in under a year, driving confidence in Replit’s business model and market adoption. Agent 3 introduces 200-minute autonomy, enabling end-to-end software development without human input. Strategic investors like Google and Amex join in, signaling broad confidence [...] The post Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boom
BOOM$0.01174+40.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.010283-1.41%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1424+1.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/12 03:18
Share

Trending News

More

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

White House Pushes AI Tech Exports to Counter China’s Rapid Gains

Alibaba to Raise $3.2B for Cloud Expansion via Convertible Notes