Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Says U.S. Will Not Buy Bitcoin For Strategic Reserve: Fox News

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/15 04:53
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1428-5.16%
Threshold
T$0.01593-3.68%
U
U$0.01989-4.83%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02948-2.80%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000529-12.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001833-3.06%


U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified in a Fox News interview on August 14 that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Won’t Be Bought, Scott Bessent Says

Speaking with Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that while the U.S. has its eyes on a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve “to get into the 21st century,” it will not be purchasing the cryptocurrency outright.

“We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” Bessent said. “We’re going to stop selling that.”

“I believe that the Bitcoin Reserve at today’s prices is somewhere between $15 and $20 billion,” he added.

Bitcoin Dips Despite Reaching New Heights

Bessent’s latest commentary may be seen as a marked disappointment for pro-Bitcoin proponents who hoped the U.S. government would buy additional Bitcoin.

Despite hitting an all-time high of over $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value dropped to just $117,000 by the time of publication.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who widely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations, signed off on at least two federal directives pertaining to the matter.

In January, Trump signed an executive order that established a working group with, in part, the goal of establishing a national stockpile of cryptocurrency.

In March, Trump signed an additional executive order that effectively established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “capitalized with bitcoin owned by the Department of Treasury that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceeding.”

“The Reserve will be capitalized with Bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. This means it will not cost taxpayers a dime,” White House A.I. and Crypto Czar David Sacks said in a statement at the time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-5.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.33-5.19%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004023-7.70%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14372-1.01%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-4.89%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M