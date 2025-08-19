Treasury seeks public input on detection of illicit activity in digital assets

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/19 03:05
U
U$0.021+0.47%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05725+0.28%

The United States Department of the Treasury is seeking public feedback on innovative methods and tools for detecting illicit activity in the digital assets industry.

Summary
  • U.S. Treasury has asked for public comments on tools used to detect and monitor illicit activity in the digital assets ecosystem.
  • The public have until October 17, 2025 to share their input as required under the GENIUS Act.

The U.S. Treasury said in a press release that interested members of the public have an opportunity to provide comments on the techniques or strategies that regulated institutions use to detect and mitigate illicit finance risks in the crypto space. 

Focus areas of the public input will be on four key aspects of the ecosystem. These are: application programming interfaces, digital identity verification, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology use and monitoring.

Why public input?

The notice fulfills a requirement under GENIUS Act, the landmark U.S. stablecoin law President Donald Trump signed into law in July 2025. According to the government agency, the public have 60 days from the date of publishing the request for comment notice in the Federal Register to give their input, with this deadline set for October 17, 2025.

Public feedback on this matter helps the administration’s quest for policy that supports responsible growth and use of cryptocurrencies. Treasury’s move aligns with Trump’s executive order on “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” signed on January 23, 2025.

The GENIUS Act requires the Treasury to use feedback from the public input to inform its research on aspects such as effectiveness of tools, costs involved, privacy features, and the cybersecurity risks of the tools.

In the cryptocurrency and blockchain security and analytics ecosystem, platforms such as Chainalysis and TRM Labs have become critical components with tools to detect and alert on potential threats and risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure