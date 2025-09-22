Triple Witching and Crypto: What Today’s $5.3 Trillion Event Means for Bitcoin

Press enter or click to view image in full size
$5.3 Trillion Event Means for Bitcoin
What I’m Watching: The Triple Witching Storm
I woke up this morning knowing something big was happening. Today marks one of the most significant events in traditional markets. It’s called Triple Witching.
This isn’t just another trading day. We’re looking at $5.3 trillion in options expiring. That’s trillion with a “T.”
Here’s what makes this different: Triple Witching happens only four times yearly. It occurs on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December. Today is that September moment.
Why I Pay Attention to Traditional Markets as a Crypto Trader
Many crypto traders ignore traditional markets. I think that’s a mistake.
