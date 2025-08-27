TRM Labs: Iranian Crypto Flows Fall to $3.7B in 2025 as Nobitex Hack, Tether Freezes and Geopolitics Erode Trust

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/27 18:30
TRM Labs reported that Iran’s crypto economy contracted in early 2025 amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a major exchange hack, with total cryptocurrency flows involving Iranian entities falling to about $3.7 billion between January and July 2025 — an 11% decline from the same period in 2024 and sharp month‑over‑month drops after April, including a more than 50% fall in June and a 76% collapse in July.

The analysis attributes the downturn to a June escalation with Israel, widespread power outages, and the June 18 $90 million Nobitex breach (attributed to the pro‑Israel group Predatory Sparrow), which disrupted liquidity and eroded trust in domestic virtual asset service providers; TRM found Nobitex handled over 87% of Iranian‑linked volumes and that roughly $2 billion of its $3 billion throughput moved via the TRON network. TRM also highlighted Tether’s large freeze of Iranian‑linked addresses, continued outbound flows underscoring crypto’s role in capital flight, shifts by users toward DAI and Polygon, the emergence of a domestic KYC‑bypass market, and documented instances of crypto used for procurement and alleged espionage — concluding that Iran’s crypto ecosystem shows resilience but faces rising systemic risk and declining public confidence.

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
