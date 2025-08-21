Tron and Ethereum Compete for Attention as DeSoc Presale Crosses $10 Million

The crypto market is heating up in 2025 as Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX) continue their tug-of-war for dominance in decentralized finance and payments. But while these two giants battle for market share, a new player, DeSoc (Decentralized Social), is quietly stealing the spotlight. 

With its presale already surpassing $10 million and less than 48 hours left to buy in, DeSoc is becoming one of the most talked-about tokens of the year. This token has already drawn many crypto enthusiasts to its presale. Demands could rise further once the token launches. Therefore, many interested users are trying to buy tokens in the final presale stage. 

Ethereum Holds Strong, But Growth Slows

Ethereum remains the foundation of decentralized applications. With ETH staking, Layer-2 scaling, and institutional adoption accelerating, the network continues to thrive. 

However, as Ethereum approaches a multi-trillion-dollar valuation, many investors are questioning whether ETH can still deliver the explosive 50x or 100x returns that early adopters enjoyed. 

For new investors, the upside is far smaller compared to smaller-cap, early-stage projects. That’s why many new crypto users now prefer to buy new tokens with a promising future. DeSoc is on the radar of many such investors. 

Tron Expands Payments But Faces Stiff Competition

Tron, once dismissed as just another smart contract platform, has carved out a unique role in the payments and stablecoin markets. Its cheap fees and high throughput have made it a popular choice for transferring USDT, especially in Asia. 

Yet, Tron struggles to gain the cultural relevance of Ethereum. This blockchain also faces fierce competition from Solana, Avalanche, and other networks. Growth is steady, but limited. That’s why many crypto enthusiasts feel hesitant when considering an investment in TRX. 

Where Ethereum and Tron are competing in already-crowded niches, DeSoc is pioneering a brand-new sector: SocialFi. By merging social media ownership, decentralized finance, and creator monetization, DeSoc unlocks an entirely new economy. Key features include:

  • User-controlled social platforms that reward activity with tokens. Users can earn while using the social platform and stay connected.
  • A DeFi layer that allows content monetization through staking and yield.
  • NFT integration that bridges creators and audiences. Users can buy those NFTs and help creators gain profits.

With this model, DeSoc is not only tapping into the multi-trillion-dollar social media market but also combining it with the high-growth DeFi industry. No other blockchain is attacking this niche so aggressively. That’s why DeSoc has succeeded in attracting crypto users who are searching for something new. 

As the presale races past $10 million, analysts are calling DeSoc the best crypto to buy now, with projections of 50x to 100x upside in 2025. The next two days represent the final window before its first centralized exchange listings, where insiders expect significant price discovery.

Final Thoughts: ETH and TRX vs. DeSoc

Ethereum and Tron remain powerful forces in crypto, but their maturity limits investor upside. DeSoc, on the other hand, is still at the very beginning of its journey, with disruptive potential far beyond traditional blockchain projects.

With only 2 days left in the presale, investors who move now may capture returns that ETH and TRX can no longer deliver.

👉 Check out the DeSoc Presale By Clicking This Link

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/20/tron-and-ethereum-compete-for-attention-as-desoc-presale-crosses-10-million/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
