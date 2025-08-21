TRON Defies the Market: Outpaces Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in BTC Pair Performance

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/21 11:00
TRON (TRX) has maintained relative stability despite recent market-wide corrections, recording only a minor decline of around 2% over the past week. The asset continues to hold above $0.35, reflecting steadiness when compared to other major altcoins.

On a longer time frame, TRON remains in an upward trend, posting a 4.7% gain in the last two weeks. This performance stands out against a backdrop of volatility across the broader cryptocurrency market.

Analysts suggest that part of this resilience may be tied to TRX’s relative strength against Bitcoin (BTC). Market data indicates that while most leading altcoins have shown weakness in their BTC pairs, TRON has demonstrated consistent momentum.

This divergence has drawn closer attention from traders and investors seeking assets that maintain performance during corrective phases in the crypto sector.

TRX Outperforms Altcoins in BTC Pairs

According to data shared by CryptoQuant contributor Crazzyblockk, TRON has outpaced other major altcoins in weekly BTC pair performance.

The TRX/BTC ratio recorded a 2.66% increase, while ETH/BTC remained nearly flat at 0.02%, XRP/BTC dropped by 2.28%, and SOL/BTC rose by just 0.85%. This distinction suggests stronger market demand for TRX compared to its peers.

Altcoin BTC pair weekly performance

The analyst explained that TRON’s sustained performance in its BTC pair highlights growing investor interest and resilience at a time when other altcoins continue to struggle.

“While most altcoins continue to face uncertainty in their BTC pairs, TRON stands out with consistent positive momentum, suggesting stronger demand and resilience,” Crazzyblockk noted.

He further added that monitoring TRX’s strength against Bitcoin could provide signals of broader capital rotation toward TRON, especially if the trend continues over the coming weeks.

TRON Network Expands as USDT Adoption Surges

Beyond price performance, the TRON network has seen notable growth in its role as a leading blockchain for stablecoin activity. Another CryptoQuant analyst, Arab Chain, highlighted that TRON has consolidated its position as the primary network for USDT transactions.

TRON new USDT addresses.

From January to August 2025, the number of cumulative addresses receiving USDT on TRON surged from about 5 million to over 35 million. This expansion shows TRON’s increasing use case for remittances and digital payments, supported by its low-cost and high-speed infrastructure.

While the number of addresses may not precisely reflect individual user counts, the steady increase points toward broad adoption across exchanges, wallets, and decentralized applications.

Arab Chain observed that the consistent rise indicates genuine demand and organic network growth, with new participants entering the ecosystem rather than merely reusing existing accounts.

The trend also points to a maturing ecosystem for TRX as a central hub for stablecoin flows. The analyst notes that the platform’s ability to capture a large share of the stablecoin market reinforces its strategic role in the wider cryptocurrency sector.

If this momentum continues, TRX could further establish itself as a foundational layer in the digital asset economy, particularly in the context of global stablecoin adoption.

TRON (TRX) price chart on TradingView

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
