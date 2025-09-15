Tron Edges Past Key Blockchains with Revenue Surge

Tron has significantly outpaced major blockchain competitors, posting remarkable revenue figures over the last 24 hours. Data from Defillama revealed that Tron accrued $1.14 million in just one day, whereas Ethereum and Solana recorded $174,000 and $175,000, respectively.
