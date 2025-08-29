Tron has voted to reduce network fees by 60%.

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to DL News, Tron (Tron) has decided to reduce its transaction fees by 60% after network usage costs doubled last year. The fee reduction proposal was approved by the network's block producers on Friday. In an X-platform post announcing the approval, Justin Sun stated, "In the short term, Tron's profitability will be impacted by the 60% reduction in network fees, but in the long term, profitability will improve as users and transaction volume on the Tron network increase." He added that Tron's Super Representatives will review network fees on a quarterly basis going forward.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.