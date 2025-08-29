Tron has voted to reduce network fees by 60%.

By: PANews
2025/08/29 22:30
SUN
SUN$0.022342-3.16%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001259-5.48%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1726+5.82%

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to DL News, Tron (Tron) has decided to reduce its transaction fees by 60% after network usage costs doubled last year. The fee reduction proposal was approved by the network's block producers on Friday. In an X-platform post announcing the approval, Justin Sun stated, "In the short term, Tron's profitability will be impacted by the 60% reduction in network fees, but in the long term, profitability will improve as users and transaction volume on the Tron network increase." He added that Tron's Super Representatives will review network fees on a quarterly basis going forward.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Share
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Share
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).