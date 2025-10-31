TRON Holds Above $0.29 Amid Forecasts Of A Decline

Oct 31, 2025 at 13:44 // Price

The price of TRON has been gradually falling below the 21-day SMA support since October 20. TRX price analysis by Coinidol.com.



TRON price long-term forecast: bearish



The decline is expected to reach a low above the 50-day SMA, or $0.277. On the downside, if the bearish trend breaks below the 50-day SMA support, selling pressure will increase and TRON may fall to the 2.618 Fibonacci extension, or $0.182.



However, if the 50-day SMA support holds, TRON will likely trade in a narrow range between the moving average lines for several days. At the time of writing, TRON is trading at $0.297.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50







Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10



TRON indicator analysis



Since October 20, the price bars have been caught between the moving average lines. Despite the decline, the 21-day and 50-day SMAs are trending upwards. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines have a downward slope, indicating a downtrend.



TRX/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025

What is the next move for TRON?



The price of TRON has remained steady above the $0.29 support level, despite forecasts of further decline. Since October 25, the price has resumed a sideways pattern, staying above the $0.29 support but below the $0.30 high. Upward movement is limited by the 21-day SMA barrier. If the cryptocurrency price falls below the 21-day SMA, it is likely to continue decreasing.



TRX/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.