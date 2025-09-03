Tron Inc. adds $110M in TRX to treasury, total holdings now top $220M

Tron Inc. added $110 million in TRX to its treasury after a fresh investment from Bravemorning, boosting total holdings to over $220 million.

The new investment came after Bravemorning Limited, Tron’s biggest shareholder, exercised warrants to invest an additional $110 million, adding 312.5 million Tron (TRX) tokens to the company’s treasury, according to a Tuesday news release.

“With this additional $110 million investment from our largest shareholder, Tron Inc. has strengthened its position as the largest public holder of TRX tokens,” said Tron Inc. CEO Rich Miller.

