Tron Network Goes Live on deBridge for Instant Cross-Chain Transfers

Tron has officially integrated with deBridge, enabling fast and secure cross-chain asset transfers. This integration connects Tron’s large user base to over 25 blockchain networks, supporting seamless movement of tokens like ETH, USDC, and SOL. deBridge’s zero-TVL architecture ensures native asset transfers with no wrapped tokens or slippage risks, providing real-time execution and strong security. This move strengthens Tron’s position in the growing multi-chain ecosystem, boosting its appeal for developers and users seeking quick, reliable blockchain interoperability.