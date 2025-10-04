ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
What if you missed Ethereum at $1 or Solana under $0.80? The regret of skipping those top 100x crypto presales still lingers for many. Today, BlockchainFX (BFX) is being called the best crypto presale 2025 and your second chance at life-changing returns. Unlike random meme projects, BFX is already live, audited, and generating revenue. With […] The post TRON News Today: Price Stays Flat as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.What if you missed Ethereum at $1 or Solana under $0.80? The regret of skipping those top 100x crypto presales still lingers for many. Today, BlockchainFX (BFX) is being called the best crypto presale 2025 and your second chance at life-changing returns. Unlike random meme projects, BFX is already live, audited, and generating revenue. With […] The post TRON News Today: Price Stays Flat as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

TRON News Today: Price Stays Flat as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Most Viral Crypto in 2025

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 17:01
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000006--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00002602-3.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001364-7.02%

What if you missed Ethereum at $1 or Solana under $0.80? The regret of skipping those top 100x crypto presales still lingers for many. Today, BlockchainFX (BFX) is being called the best crypto presale 2025 and your second chance at life-changing returns.

Unlike random meme projects, BFX is already live, audited, and generating revenue. With its confirmed launch price set to double from the current presale, it’s one of the best crypto presale projects 2025 to secure now before scarcity drives prices higher. The fear of missing out is real—and so is the opportunity.

BlockchainFX Presale Surges: Why BFX Is the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is proving why it’s a top presale crypto 2025. This isn’t just a concept—it’s already live with more than 10,000 daily users trading crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities inside one super app. With audited security (CertiK), KYC compliance, and millions in processed trading volume, it stands apart from speculative tokens.

The BFX token is designed for real rewards. 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily to holders in USDT, creating passive income. During presale, holders are already earning 4–7% daily returns, with projected APYs as high as 90%. This makes BFX not just a presale but also one of the best ways to learn how to make passive income with crypto.

Presale pricing began at $0.01, has already climbed to $0.026, and will hit $0.05 at launch. Over $8.7 million has been raised from 12,400 buyers. A $50,000 entry today doubles by launch. If BFX reaches $1 as analysts suggest, that same buy could grow into nearly $2 million—proving why this is one of the next crypto to explode.

Secure your BFX tokens now with bonus code BLOCK30 for 30% extra tokens.

TRON News: Why BlockchainFX Is the Safer Bet for 2025

TRON (TRX) remains a strong blockchain project but is facing uncertainty in 2025. With TRX hovering around $0.33, its upside looks limited compared to presales offering ground-floor entry. Regulatory challenges and volatile market performance have created hesitation among community members.

BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a confirmed launch price, guaranteed passive income, and a clear roadmap. TRON may hold relevance in DeFi and dApps, but BFX’s focus on real-world utility, Visa cards, and high-yield redistribution makes it a better crypto to buy now for 2025.

Comparison: BlockchainFX vs TRON – The Next 100x Crypto Opportunity

MetricTRON (TRX)BlockchainFX (BFX)Why It Matters
Current Price$0.33$0.026 (presale)TRX is mature; BFX offers early entry
Launch TargetAlready launched$0.05 confirmedBFX doubles by launch
Long-Term Prediction$1–2$0.10–$0.25 post-launch, $1+ in 5 yearsMore ROI potential
RewardsLimited staking70% fees in USDT, 90% APYTrue passive income crypto
AdoptionEstablished10,000 daily, scaling fastExplosive presale growth
Presale MomentumN/A$8.7M raised, 12,400+ buyersScarcity + demand confirmed

Don’t miss this top crypto presale for huge ROI in 2025—buy BFX today.

Can BlockchainFX Be the Next 1000x Presale Crypto in 2025?

The question is not just “what is a crypto presale” but which presale has the power to deliver millionaire-making ROI. BlockchainFX has already proven its case: audited security, revenue-generating platform, daily rewards, and a community of real users.

A $500,000 giveaway is running to boost adoption, offering massive token prizes for presale participants. With exchange listings confirmed, forecasts show BlockchainFX scaling from $30M revenue in 2025 to $1.8B by 2030. For those asking what is the best crypto presale to invest in October 2025, the answer is clear—BFX.

This isn’t speculation; it’s a structured path to long-term growth. For early buyers, the chance to capture crypto millionaire status is very real.

Conclusion: BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 With Explosive ROI Potential

TRON may remain relevant, but BlockchainFX is shaping up to be one of the best presale cryptos to buy now. With explosive presale momentum, rewards up to 90% APY, a confirmed launch price that doubles today’s entry, and long-term growth targets above $1, it checks every box for the next 100x crypto.

This is your second chance—the type of presale that creates crypto millionaire stories. Don’t let regret hit again.

Invest in BlockchainFX (BFX) today, use BLOCK30 for 30% bonus, and secure your place in the next crypto millionaire wave.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat:https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post TRON News Today: Price Stays Flat as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004985-2.31%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05918-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,188.45
$104,188.45$104,188.45

-1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.76
$3,514.76$3,514.76

-2.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.83
$161.83$161.83

-2.94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2688
$2.2688$2.2688

-2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16333
$0.16333$0.16333

-2.17%