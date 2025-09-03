The Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that the second-quarter GDP figures — which showed 3.3% annualized growth in 2025 — were immutably hashed on-chain, marking the first time federal statistics have been published directly to a public blockchain.

The development signals a growing recognition of blockchain’s potential role in securing sensitive economic information. By placing GDP data on TRON, Washington is highlighting the importance of transparency and global accessibility in the digital era. The recorded hash ensures that anyone, anywhere, can independently verify the authenticity of the release, reducing the risk of data tampering and increasing public trust in official numbers.

TRON was selected as one of the primary networks due to its scale and throughput. Currently processing more than $22 billion in daily settlements and around 8.8 million transactions per day, TRON has established itself as a backbone for stablecoin activity and, increasingly, as a wider digital infrastructure layer.

Justin Sun, TRON’s founder, said the initiative underlines how public blockchains are evolving beyond payments. “Making GDP data available on-chain proves that decentralized networks can safeguard some of the most critical information society depends on,” he explained, calling the move just the beginning of blockchain’s role in reshaping access to data and finance.

The adoption comes shortly after TRON’s community approved a 60% cut in energy fees, which slashed transaction costs and spurred activity. Within days, daily active users exceeded 2.5 million — surpassing BNB Chain and Solana, according to DeFiLlama. The fee reduction has been particularly impactful for stablecoin transfers, where TRON already leads with over $79 billion in circulating USDT.

Analysts view the Commerce Department’s decision as a symbolic step for the United States, one that signals a willingness to experiment with decentralized infrastructure at the federal level. For researchers, investors, and policymakers alike, the use of TRON offers a tamper-proof record of economic data, setting a precedent that could extend to other key indicators in the future.

With Washington now acknowledging blockchain’s role in data integrity, TRON appears poised to strengthen its position as a vital part of the global digital economy.

