Tron Partners in DeFi Push; Bitcoin Dominance Climbs; Lyno AI Presale Gains Momentum With Whales

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:49
The growing DeFi collaboration with Tron is transforming decentralized finance by 2025. In the meantime, ETH is gaining momentum, and the market share of Bitcoin is increasing. Whale investors are getting behind Lyno AI, which is entering the presale on a tide of momentum with these developments.

The Tron DeFi Growing into New Financial Horizons.

Tron has established itself as a trusted player with a total value of 25.8 billion locked in its DeFi protocols such as JustLend and SunSwap. It handles the astonishing 15 trillion USDT transfers every quarter and its remittance platform operates at 137 transactions per second. The connection with AI of Oraichain introduces additional transaction intelligence. These actions enhance the infrastructure of Tron to a new level, emphasizing the strong network operation and preparing the ground to the more advanced decentralized applications.

Bitcoin Dominion Slips and still remains robust amid market changes.

In September 2025, Bitcoin had a dominance of 59.7 percent, almost reaching 60 percent since February. This is an indicator of newfound confidence and the growth of Ethereum and the approach of BTC to $120,000 due to the influx of ETFs. Analyst Willy Woo predicts that in 2024, Bitcoin dominance will reach 64 percent and the innovative technology manufactured by Lyno AI will utilize this trend. The resilience of Bitcoin provides a strong background to new initiatives with its market strength.

Lyno AI Presale Surges on Whale Interest and Unique AI Arbitrage

The Lyno AI token presale is already bouncing off with the whales, where the sale of 643,939 tokens and $32,196 capitalized in the Early Bird round at $0.05 per token. The subsequent presale level price is 0.055, with a final objective of 0.10. Lyno AI operates 15 network cross-chain arbitrage with AI-driven efficiency and transparent dashboards and buy-burn fees, providing institutional-quality performance. This strategic position attracts investors seeking scalable returns and analysts estimate a 1900% increase. Buyers who have purchased more than 100 tokens receive a giveaway that allows them a chance to win 10K tokens, which is a portion of a 100K token pool, something that is making people buy more tokens.

Conclusion: Act Now – Lyno AI Is Poised for Rapid Growth

Lyno AI is unique in making high-speed, AI-powered arbitrage typically accessible to institutions. Lyno AI is a rare entry point with audited smart contracts by Cyberscope , a thriving presale and high whale participation. This means that investors must rush to grab tokens before the anticipated spurt arrives. The purchase of the Lyno AI Early Bird presale will place investors at the edge of the decentralized finance innovation.

Audited by Cyberscope. Buy the Lyno AI today and get your chance to be part of the future of AI-assisted trading.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/tron-partners-in-defi-push-bitcoin-dominance-climbs-lyno-ai-presale-gains-momentum-with-whales/

