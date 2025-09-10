TRON Recovers But Stalls At The $0.34 Barrier

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:35
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005868-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01502+17.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016603+2.78%
Tron
TRX$0.3395+1.55%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0368+2.33%
Sep 10, 2025 at 13:16 // Price

The price of TRON (TRX) has completed its decline, reaching a low of $0.298 before retracing.

TRX price long term prediction: bearish


TRON has corrected upwards to a high of $0.337 but now faces the hurdle of the moving average line. If TRON recovers and breaks above its moving average lines, the altcoin will rally above them. The positive trend will continue until the last high of $0.367.


Alternatively, the cryptocurrency will fall in an area above the $0.31 support and below the moving average lines if buyers fail to push the price above these levels. TRX is currently trading at $0.337.


Technical Indicators 


  • Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50 


  • Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10


TRX indicator analysis


TRON is still trading in the downtrend zone with price bars below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency’s uptrend is being held back by the 50-day simple moving average. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are above the moving averages.


However, the upward momentum was stopped by the barrier at $0.34.




TRON/USD daily chart – September 9, 2025

What is the next step for TRON?


TRON has recovered from its dip but the uptrend has stalled at $0.34. On the 4-hour chart, TRX is trading above the $0.31 support and below the $0.34 level. The upward movement is currently halted at $0.34. The crypto signal is positive with TRON retreating and finding support above $0.298.




TRON/USD 4-hour chart – September 9, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.  

Source: https://coinidol.com/tron-stalls-at-barrier/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF