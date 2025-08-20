Tron Short-Term Gains Exceed 30%: Rising Profits Could Spark a Market Rally

Tron
Tron (TRX) short-term holders (STHs) are witnessing good returns, with some groups now sitting on profits exceeding 30% in just three months.

Recent analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burak Kesmeci shows that one-week holders of the token are currently up 3.8%, while one-month holders have gained 10.3%. However, three-month TRX holders are enjoying the biggest profit margin, with their investment up by 31.2%.

Earlier Profit-Taking Wave Paved the Way

According to Kesmeci, this increase in profitability has lifted sentiment among traders and fueled talk of a potential rally if momentum continues.

He posited that Tron’s profitability will boost confidence among existing holders, which would in turn help bring in new capital to the ecosystem.

In his opinion, as long as STHs stay in the green, it builds a strong foundation for a likely TRX rally in the foreseeable future.

The upbeat mood comes after a heavy round of profit-taking by long-term TRX investors earlier this month. On August 6, CryptoPotato reported that wallets holding Tron’s native token for three to five years drove a $1.4 billion realized profit spree, the second-largest single-day profit event for TRX this year.

While that wave of selling reflected veteran holders cashing out into strength, it did little to dampen Tron’s wider momentum. The network continues to stand out in the stablecoin sector, hosting more than $82 billion worth of Tether (USDT), per DefiLlama, and processing roughly 60% of all global USDT transfers.

This activity has cemented Tron’s position as a preferred network for institutions and emerging markets. The blockchain also enjoyed a burst of online attention last week, ranking among the most-discussed cryptocurrencies on social media.

Adding to the story, corporate adoption has begun to surface. Leisure goods firm SRM Entertainment not only integrated TRX into its treasury holdings but also rebranded itself as “Tron Inc.,” highlighting the token’s growing presence outside pure crypto circles.

TRX Price Performance

TRX is currently trading at $0.3494, slightly edging up by 0.8% over the past seven days. This contrasts sharply with the broader crypto market, which has slipped 4.2% in the last week, and with rival smart contract platform tokens, which, according to CoinGecko, are down about 2% in the same period.

The cryptocurrency’s price has fluctuated between $0.345 and $0.3525 in the last 24 hours, showing a measure of resilience in a broadly weaker market. Additionally, over the past 30 days, it has gained 9.3%, while its year-on-year performance has seen it go up by just under 158%.

Even so, TRX remains 19.1% below its December 2024 peak of $0.4313, leaving headroom for further gains if fresh buying pressure emerges.

The post Tron Short-Term Gains Exceed 30%: Rising Profits Could Spark a Market Rally appeared first on CryptoPotato.

