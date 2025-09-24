TRON surpasses Ethereum in stablecoin and transfer activity

TRON’s network recently reached market peak volumes for both TRX transfers and stablecoins. The chain surpassed Ethereum in terms of transfer activity and value. TRON market peak TRX transfers, while also getting a boost to its stablecoin activity. On-chain data showed TRON increased its activity in 2025, with a series of records in August and September. For the past months, the TRON network has also consumed record energy at a higher daily baseline, a marker of active token transfers. TRON’s network broke to a higher level of energy usage in 2025, with peak transfers in early September. | Source: Dune Analytics As of September 1, the TRON network reached a peak for TRX transfers, moving 62B tokens in a single day, an all-time record. The data suggests TRON may be getting wider adoption, despite being isolated from the Ethereum ecosystem and other DeFi hubs. The chain still carries $6.41B in value locked, with most of its DeFi activity coming from JustLend and SunDEX. TRON leads in USDT transfers The TRON network carries $78.63B in USDT liquidity, currently lower than the ERC-20 version, with over 93B tokens. However, stablecoin activity on TRON surpassed Ethereum, still getting a boost from the lower fees. The decision to offer zero gas fees for USDT transfers had a lasting effect on TRON network activity. Transactions reached a higher baseline, boosted by a mix of TRX and USDT transfers. Data shows TRON transfers jumped to 10B to 16B token transfers daily, sustaining the higher range, with significant growth against 2024 levels. Based on the dollar value of transfers, the TRON network carries around $24B in daily value, while Ethereum currently lags with $20B. While ETH is used for whale-sized transfers and DeFi, TRON relies on smaller transactions and payments through USDT. TRON stablecoin transfers are also larger across all categories, with whale transactions of $1M to $5M are roughly in the same range as on Ethereum. However, TRON leads for small-scale transfers under $10. In the past day, Ethereum handled 80K small transactions, while TRON carried over 181K transfers. TRON was also a leader for transfers of $100 to $1K, with around 101,000 transactions on Ethereum and nearly 1M on TRON. TRON attracts few perpetual DEX users One of the recent narratives for TRON is that SunPerp may compete with Hyperliquid and all other up-and-coming perpetual futures DEX. Justin Sun, TRON’s founder, hyped SunPerp, but actual users of the perpetual futures DEX were only a few hundred | Source: Cryptoquant SunPerp launched alongside Aster, but managed to only attract a few hundred users in its first days of trading. The DEX attracted around $386K in deposits, with $118 for an average deposit, in addition to a few transfers of over $10K in value. 