Tron’s gas fee reduction cuts daily revenue by 64% in 10 days

Even after the change, Tron still holds a significant lead in revenue among layer-1 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana and BNB Chain.

Tron’s recent fee reduction has significantly cut into the revenue earned by its block producers, according to a new report from CryptoQuant.

The total daily network fees for Tron’s block producers, known as Super Representatives, dropped to $5 million on Sept. 7, the lowest level in over a year. That’s a 64% revenue decline in 10 days, down from $13.9 million the day before lower fees were implemented.



Onchain data shows that average gas fees on Tron have decreased by 60% after the network implemented a proposal slashing the energy unit price from 210 sun to 100 sun. Gas fees are transaction costs paid on the Tron network, measured in its smallest unit, called sun.

Tron Proposal #789, labeled “Decrease the transaction fees,” went live on Aug. 29 after a vote from the Super Representative community.

