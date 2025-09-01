Trump Admin Weighs $100B Gaza Plan With Tokenized Land

- A leaked proposal shows the Trump admin is weighing a $100B Gaza reconstruction plan with a 4x ROI
- The plan would put Gaza under a 10-year US trusteeship and use tokenized land and digital tokens
- The proposal includes controversial incentives for a significant portion of the population to relocate
The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a radical, multi-billion-dollar plan to rebuild Gaza that would place the United States in control for a decade and use tokenized land and digital tokens as core components of a massive new investment framework.
The proposal, first reported by the Washington Post, outlines a strategy to transform the war-torn region into a major tech and tourism hub, backed by international capital.
The Proposal: A $100B Bet on a “Tokenized” Gaza
The 38-page proposal, titled the GREAT Trust, lays out a bold vision for a U.S.-run trusteeship that would oversee Gaza’s reconstruction until a new Palestinian authority could take over.
What is the investment opportunity?
The plan calls for $100 billion in internationally funded projects, including data centers, EV plants, and luxury beach resorts. A team at the Boston Consulting Group projects that investors could see a fourfold (4x) return over the 10-year period, making it one of the most ambitious real-world asset (RWA) proposals ever conceived.
Plan for Population Relocation and Digital Incentives
A controversial part of the plan involves providing financial incentives for Palestinians to relocate outside of Gaza during the 10-year rebuilding phase.
How would the incentives work?
The document estimates that over 500,000 residents might choose to leave temporarily, with 375,000 relocating permanently. Those who opt to move would receive a $5,000 cash payment, four years of rent subsidies, and a year of food supplies, likely distributed through a new digital token system.
The Political Backdrop: Trump Shifts Stance on Hamas
This proposal comes as President Trump is re-evaluating his entire Middle East strategy.
Who is involved in the discussions?
Trump recently met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adviser Jared Kushner, and former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair to discuss postwar scenarios. Blair reportedly noted that Gazans “dreamed of becoming the next Dubai.”
Related: Trump: “A Lot of Good Things” Coming to the US Next Month
This optimistic view on the future is a key driver behind the ambitious reconstruction plan, with Trump teasing that “a lot of good things” are coming.
What is Trump’s new position on the conflict?
While exploring this massive rebuilding plan, Trump has also taken a harder line on the current conflict. He has reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accelerate military operations against Hamas and has halted his team’s engagement with Qatari mediators, signaling frustration with stalled hostage talks.
The administration’s tough stance on illicit finance also continues, with officials still being pressed for answers on “Operation Chokepoint 2.0.”
Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.
Source: https://coinedition.com/trump-admin-weighs-100b-gaza-plan-with-tokenized-land/